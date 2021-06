In the deep water | Quinta temporada de Call of Duty: Mobile

5️⃣🌊 Season 5: In Deep Water is LIVE!



🎫 New Battle Pass

🗺 Suldal Harbor

🎟 Cranked Confirmed

🤿 Otter - Backstroke

💥 CR-56 AMAX

& more!



🆕 A new season has launched and is available NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/diM0tRmeKl