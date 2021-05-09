En FOTOS el triunfo de Canelo Álvarez ante Billy Joe Saunders
Saúl Canelo Álvarez se enfrentó a Billy Joe Saunders, y lo derrotó en ocho rounds para despojarlo de la faja de las 168 libras de la OMB.
Adrian Macias/Adrian Macias |
May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; (L-R), Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) and Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) during the fight for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium.
8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; (I-D), Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) y Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) durante la pelea por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
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ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
Adrian Macias/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
Adrian Macias/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
Adrian Macias/Adrian Macias |
May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; (L-R), Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) and Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) the fight for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium.
8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; (I-D), Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) and Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) durante la pelea por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
Adrian Macias/Adrian Macias |
May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; (L-R), Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) and Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) the fight for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium.
8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; (I-D), Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) and Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) durante la pelea por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
Adrian Macias/Adrian Macias |
May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; (L-R), Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) and Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) during the fight for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium.
8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; (I-D), Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) y Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) durante la pelea por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
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ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
Adrian Macias/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
Adrian Macias/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
Adrian Macias/Adrian Macias |
May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; (L-R), Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) and Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) the fight for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium.
8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; (I-D), Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) and Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) durante la pelea por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
Adrian Macias/Adrian Macias |
May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; (L-R), Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) and Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) the fight for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium.
8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; (I-D), Billy Joe Saunders (GBR) and Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) durante la pelea por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.
ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.