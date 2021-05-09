En FOTOS el triunfo de Canelo Álvarez ante Billy Joe Saunders

ED MULHOLLAND/MATCHROOM via MEXS/MEXSPORT | May 8, 2021; Dallas, TX; before the fight Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), for WBA, WBC and WBO and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles at AT-T Stadium. <br><br> 8 de mayo de 2021; Dallas, TX; previo a la pelea Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Billy Joe Saunders (GBR), por los titulos mundiales de peso super mediano WBA, WBC, WBO y Ring Magazine en el AT-T Stadium.