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Andy Ruiz Jr. Vs Anthony Joshua: sorpresa en la ceremonia de pesaje

En la ceremonia de pesaje previo a la pelea de “Clash on the dunes”, el mexicano Andy Ruiz Jr. sorprendió con su peso a más de uno, incluyendo seguramente a su rival Anthony Joshua.

Andy Ruiz ceremonia de pesaje
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Andy Ruiz Jr poses for photos as he weighs in ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)|Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Escrito por: Azteca Deportes

Este viernes en el exótico país de Arabia Saudita, Andy Ruiz y Anthony Joshua dieron el peso para el esperado combate de revancha, en el evento denominado "Clash on the dunes".

En la obligatoria ceremonia de pesaje Andy Ruiz Jr y Anthony Joshua se subieron a la báscula para fijar el peso y hacer oficial la pelea, en la que el de raíces nigerianas buscará recobrar los títulos de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo, de la Federación Internacional de Boxeo y de la Organización Mundial de Box.

Andy Ruiz Jr. fijó en la romana en 283 libras (128 kilogramos). El mexicano sorprendió al subir 7 kilos, cuando se estimaba que bajara, de acuerdo al entrenamiento que llevó. Por su parte, el retador Anthony Joshua alcanzó un peso de 237.5 libras (107 kilogramos) prácticamente 21 kilos menos que el mexicano. Respecto a la última pelea, Joshua sí bajó de peso.

El día de mañana, “Clash on the dunes”, EN VIVO a las 2:45 de la tarde, a través de Azteca 7. La Casa del Boxeo.

GALERÍA:

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Andy Ruiz Jr (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) pose for photos after weighing in ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Andy Ruiz Jr (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) face off ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Andy Ruiz Jr (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) pose for photos after weighing in ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: General view as Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua face off ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Anthony Joshua weighs in ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: A member of Andy Ruiz Jr team waves a Mexican flag from the hotel balcony during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua

DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 04: Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr inside the Diriyah Arena during the Clash On The Dunes Press Conference at the Diriyah Arena on December 04, 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Andy Ruiz Jr (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) pose for photos after weighing in ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua

DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 04: HH Prince Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during the Clash On The Dunes Press Conference at the Diriyah Season Hospitality Lounge on December 04, 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Andy Ruiz ceremonia de pesaje

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Andy Ruiz Jr poses for photos as he weighs in ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

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