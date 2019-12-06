Andy Ruiz Jr. Vs Anthony Joshua: sorpresa en la ceremonia de pesaje

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Andy Ruiz Jr (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) pose for photos after weighing in ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Andy Ruiz Jr (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) face off ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Andy Ruiz Jr (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) pose for photos after weighing in ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: General view as Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua face off ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Anthony Joshua weighs in ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: A member of Andy Ruiz Jr team waves a Mexican flag from the hotel balcony during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 04: Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr inside the Diriyah Arena during the Clash On The Dunes Press Conference at the Diriyah Arena on December 04, 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 06: Andy Ruiz Jr (L) and Anthony Joshua (R) pose for photos after weighing in ahead of the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua during the Clash on the Dunes Weigh In at the the Al Faisaliah Hotel on December 06, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 04: HH Prince Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during the Clash On The Dunes Press Conference at the Diriyah Season Hospitality Lounge on December 04, 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images