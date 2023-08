Las más valiosas franquicias deportivas en el mundo

🚨 NFL Valuations 🚨



The @dallascowboys are not just the most valuable team in the US, but in the WORLD at $9.2 billion.



Of the 25 most valuable sports franchises in the world, 16 are NFL teams, followed by three each in the NBA, MLB, and global soccer



Read full valuations:… pic.twitter.com/FzWvPKh25G