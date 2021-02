Bayern Munich y Tigres jugarán la Final del Mundial de Clubes

Al-Ahly vs Bayern Munich semifinal mundial de clubes

Al Rayyan (Qatar), 08/02/2021.- Amr El Soulia (L) of Al Ahly in action against Serge Gnabry (R) of Bayern during the semi final soccer match between Al Ahly SC and Bayern Munich at the FIFA Club World Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, 08 February 2021. (Mundial de Fútbol, Catar) EFE/EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL