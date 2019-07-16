Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
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Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
El equipo rojiblanco cayó frente a los italianos
Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
Stacy Revere/International Champ/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
Stacy Revere/International Champ/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
Stacy Revere/International Champ/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
Stacy Revere/International Champ/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas
Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas