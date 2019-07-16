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Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

El equipo rojiblanco cayó frente a los italianos

Por: Azteca Deportes

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Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

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Stacy Revere/International Champ/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

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Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

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Stacy Revere/International Champ/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

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Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

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Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

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KAL|1_5i56yvvh

Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

KAL|1_gwenff0o

Stacy Revere/International Champ/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

KAL|1_u2y52fml

Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

KAL|1_68km3r0x

Stacy Revere/International Champ/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

KAL|1_t43me7do

Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

KAL|1_w0jajwfe

Jonathan Daniel/International Ch/Getty Images | Galería | Fiorentina vs Chivas

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