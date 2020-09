Cristiano Ronaldo es felicitado por Roberto Carlos, Marcelo, Deco y más estrellas del futbol mundial

🗣️ "My brother that football gave me, I'm so happy to be able to be here, congratulating you on 100 goals for the national team. I know what you've done for your national team and what you keep doing."



❤️ @MarceloM12 | @Cristiano | @realmadriden | @selecaoportugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/dNUMrJOwXQ