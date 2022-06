Club logra ascenso por 41 autogoles; necesitaba 18 tantos y gana 59-1

#TBT: Three weeks ago, a South African side Matiyasi FC beat Nsami Mighty Birds 59-1 including 41 own goals. A red-carded player in the first half was one of the goal scorers later! 🤦🏾‍♀️



Matiyasi needed an 18-goal margin win in their last game to earn promotion to the third tier.