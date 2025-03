Napoli 2-1 Milan de Santiago Giménez en vivo: ¿Dónde ver gratis y online el resultado del partido de la Jornada 30 de la Serie A hoy 30 de marzo? Resultado online

🚨 Team news! 🚨



Here's how we line up at the Maradona 📋#NapoliMilan #SempreMilan

Brought to you by 𝗞𝘂𝗺𝗵𝗼 𝗧𝗶𝗿𝗲 pic.twitter.com/wYxQc5IvLY