‘Pitbull’ Cruz no enfrentará a Ryan Garcia ¡Se cae de nuevo este combate!

Doesn’t matter what you bring his way, @IsaacPitbull98 is always up to the task, as he showed against the tall and rangy Giovanni Cabrera. 📺: https://t.co/5lpBrwUQy1



Tune in Feb. 1 when Cruz takes on Angel Fierro on @PrimeVideo. #CruzFierro pic.twitter.com/YZCrnbJ1Zi