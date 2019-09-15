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¡Imperdibles imágenes en la Semana 2 del Ritual NFL!
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Tim Warner/Getty Images | HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Houston Texans fans cheer during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images | HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans sacks Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is congratulated at the bench following his fourth quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins on September 15, 2019, at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) is brought down from behind by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Wilson (26) during second half action during the football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks off the field at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: New England Patriots Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (17) and New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick watch the final seconds of the game on the sidelines during the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 15, 2019. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images | BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Tight end Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Ronald Blair III #98 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images | DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 15: Matthew Stafford #9 and T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions celebrate a fourth quarter first down while playing the Los Angeles Chargers at Ford Field on September 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images | GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shares a moment with former quarterback Brett Favre during a ceremony for the late Bart Starr at halftime of the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Getty | Deshaun Watson, exjugador de los Texans de Houston de la NFL
Sarah Stier/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images | NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 15: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with teammate Eric Ebron #85 on a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images | PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: Will Dissly #88 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his touchdown with Russell Wilson #3 during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a first down against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Eric Espada/Getty Images | MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after catching a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images | HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Houston Texans fans cheer during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images | HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans sacks Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is congratulated at the bench following his fourth quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins on September 15, 2019, at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) is brought down from behind by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jarrod Wilson (26) during second half action during the football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks off the field at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: New England Patriots Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (17) and New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick watch the final seconds of the game on the sidelines during the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 15, 2019. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images | BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Tight end Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images | CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: Ronald Blair III #98 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images | DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 15: Matthew Stafford #9 and T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions celebrate a fourth quarter first down while playing the Los Angeles Chargers at Ford Field on September 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images | GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shares a moment with former quarterback Brett Favre during a ceremony for the late Bart Starr at halftime of the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Getty | Deshaun Watson, exjugador de los Texans de Houston de la NFL
Sarah Stier/Getty Images | EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images | NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 15: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with teammate Eric Ebron #85 on a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images | PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 15: Will Dissly #88 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his touchdown with Russell Wilson #3 during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Will Newton/Getty Images | LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a first down against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Eric Espada/Getty Images | MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after catching a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)