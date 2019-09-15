¡Imperdibles imágenes en la Semana 2 del Ritual NFL!

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: New England Patriots Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (17) and New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick watch the final seconds of the game on the sidelines during the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 15, 2019. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)