¡Las mejores imágenes de la Semana 3 del Ritual NFL!

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) points to his bench after leading the Chiefs on their first scoring drive early in the second quarter of an AFC matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 22, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)