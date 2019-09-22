Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
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¡Las mejores imágenes de la Semana 3 del Ritual NFL!
Mahomes volvió a brillar en el duelo frente a Lamar Jackson.
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) points to his bench after leading the Chiefs on their first scoring drive early in the second quarter of an AFC matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 22, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images | ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: Cody Ford #70 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a touchdown during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field on September 22, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scores a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins on September 22, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys on September 22, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images | GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Za’Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with Kyler Fackrell #51 of the Green Bay Packers after his tackled in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field on September 22, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images | INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 22: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts gets a fist bump from Mark Glowinski #64 of the Indianapolis Colts after kicking an extra point in the fourth quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) celebrates a sack on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the third quarter of an AFC matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 22, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 22: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Getty Images | FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots prepares to throw during the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown with teammates Frank Ragnow #77 and Kerryon Johnson #33 in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Detroit Lions defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) points to his bench after leading the Chiefs on their first scoring drive early in the second quarter of an AFC matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 22, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images | ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: Cody Ford #70 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a touchdown during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field on September 22, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scores a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins on September 22, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates his touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys on September 22, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images | GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Za’Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with Kyler Fackrell #51 of the Green Bay Packers after his tackled in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field on September 22, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images | INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 22: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts gets a fist bump from Mark Glowinski #64 of the Indianapolis Colts after kicking an extra point in the fourth quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) celebrates a sack on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the third quarter of an AFC matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 22, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 22: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates his touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Getty Images | FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots prepares to throw during the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images | PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown with teammates Frank Ragnow #77 and Kerryon Johnson #33 in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Detroit Lions defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)