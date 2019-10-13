Al ingresar reconoces estar de acuerdo con el Aviso de Privacidad
Autenticando...
¡Las postales que nos dejó el Ritual NFL en la Semana 6!
Miami sigue sin conocer la victoria en esta temporada.
Alex Burstow/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Carolina Panthers players celebrate during the NFL match between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers flags are waved after they score a touch down during the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 13: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after failing to complete a fourth down play in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a touchdown with center Nick Martin #66 against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
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James Gilbert/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the third quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images | BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13 DeVante Parker #11 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Dan Kubus/Getty Images | BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a field goal with Sam Koch #4 of the Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass during the third quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes #15 react to a call during the first half against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans audibles during the 2nd half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 13: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Ross Cockrell of Carolina Panthers celebrates an interception during the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Alex Burstow/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Carolina Panthers players celebrate during the NFL match between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers flags are waved after they score a touch down during the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 13: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after failing to complete a fourth down play in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Peter Aiken/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a touchdown with center Nick Martin #66 against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
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James Gilbert/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders perform during the third quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images | BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images | MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13 DeVante Parker #11 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Dan Kubus/Getty Images | BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a field goal with Sam Koch #4 of the Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images | JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass during the third quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes #15 react to a call during the first half against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images | KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans audibles during the 2nd half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images | MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 13: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images | LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Ross Cockrell of Carolina Panthers celebrates an interception during the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)