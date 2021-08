Sorteo de la Champions League 2021: Horario y cuándo es

🔥 Forward of the Season nominees for 2020/21 🔥



✨ @liekemartens1

✨ @CarolineGrahamH

✨ @Jennihermoso



Who would you select?



🗓️ The winner will be revealed on 26 August.#UWCL | #UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/LJBsW34zy6