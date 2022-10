Tower of Fantasy presenta su nueva expansión Vera

#TowerofFantasy ⚔ New Version 2.0 Vera



🎥https://t.co/c33LwkhNcF



Is an adventure more fascinating than the unknown? Or something crueler than reality? 🏜🌆

Coming soon on #Oct20!



💫Check out our #ToFVera Preview live stream on Oct 13th for more info! #ToF #NewVersionUpdate pic.twitter.com/ja8q9M99wc