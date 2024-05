El jugador que saldría del Barcelona por falta de minutos ¡Explotan contra Xavi!

🚨🇧🇷 Vitor Roque's agent Cury: "Loan this summer? No, it’s dangerous for a young player. In that case, it has to be a permanent move".



"The best option would be to stay at Barça and play. But if Barça don’t let him play, we will need to look for another club", told RAC1. ❗️ pic.twitter.com/qqsGYdzECp