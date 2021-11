Miles de cangrejos cubren caminos y puentes de isla en Australia

🎅🦀 Merry Crabsmas 🦀🎅



The #crabcollab that 2021 has been waiting for: Christmas Island red crabs x Crab Rave 🎉.



Migration season means crabs are raving all over the island 🏝️, from the heaving #crabbridge 🦀🌉 to the roads.



📹 Chris Bray

🎵 @NoisestormMusic & @Monstercat pic.twitter.com/AwhSocxFKR