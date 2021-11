¿Qué es CryptoCuban Social Club?, proyecto de NFT en Cuba

GM FAM! This is Estudio50, the greatest factory of audiovisual productions in Cuba! And the place where my project Cryptocuban Social Club is been born!!!

LFG!!! And cafecito cubano to y’all!!

Almost a THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED cryptocubans has onboard!!#NFTCommmunity #nftcollector pic.twitter.com/DWfMKZvYE0