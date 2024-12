El color elegido por Pantone para el 2025: ¿cuál es?

Meet Pantone's Color of the Year 2025: PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse 🍫☕

A rich, warming brown inspired by chocolate, and coffee. Earthy, elegant, and comforting—Mocha Mousse connects us to nature and modern refinement.

