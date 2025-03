Detienen en Mexicali a mujer que asesinó a su esposa, una capitana de bomberos en California

Have you seen 54-year-old Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak? She is suspected of fatally stabbing her wife, 49-year-old Rebecca Marodi, at a home on Rancho Villa Road in Ramona on February 17.



