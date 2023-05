Esto está haciendo la DEA en México, por Armando Guzmán

#DYK that DEA Labs revealed that 6 out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake Rx pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. Join DEA’s efforts to remember the lives lost from fentanyl poisoning by submitting a photo of a loved one lost to fentanyl. #JustKNOWhttps://t.co/pnfC1HJFE3 pic.twitter.com/eIihywOYF0