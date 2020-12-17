FOTOS | Wuhan, epicentro del Covid-19, regresa a la vida nocturna

ver fotos
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020.
A woman drinks a bottle of beer at a street restaurant at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
A girl dances at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020.
Zhang Qiong, 29, wipes birthday cake off her face at a beer hall, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020. "After experiencing the first wave of epidemic in Wuhan and then the liberation, I feel like I'm living a second life," said Qiong.
People wearing face masks walk out of a ferry as they pass the Yangtze River at dusk, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 11, 2020.
A man drives a car outside a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020.
People wearing face masks take a ferry as they pass the Yangtze River at dusk, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
A man opens a bottle of beer with his teeth at a street restaurant at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
A man vomits on a street outside a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020.
A snack vendor sells snacks outside a bar on a street at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
Waitress's stand at the entrance of a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020.
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020.
People put cream from a birthday cake on each other at a beer hall, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
A man is helped by friends to get into a taxi outside a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020.
People celebrate a birthday at a street restaurant at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
People eat at a street restaurant at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
A woman eats street food at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
People dance at a park at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
A man hugs his girlfriend on a street outside a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020.
A man's phone lies on a pavement next to vomit outside a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020.
A man with an injured foot waits in line as he queues up to enter a bar on a street at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020.
People dance at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 12, 2020.
Empty cups are left on a dining table after a dinner at a street restaurant at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
A girl arrives at a nightclub, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 12, 2020.
People play the drums at a park at night, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 11, 2020.
FOTOS | Wuhan, epicentro del Covid-19, regresa a la vida nocturna
Mientras en las calles los vendedores de bocadillos realizan su trabajo diario, jóvenes de Wuhan, epicentro de la pandemia por Covid-19, disfrutan de los centros nocturnos de la ciudad china, se divierten con juegos de azahar o asisten a un restaurante callejero después de la fiesta.
Por la noche, también toman un ferry o beben una cerveza en un bar repleto de gente.
“Después de experimentar la primera ola de epidemia en Wuhan y luego la liberación, siento que estoy viviendo una segunda vida”, relata Zhang, de 29 años, quien trabaja en una tienda de textiles en la ciudad central china que fue el epicentro original de COVID-19.
A días de que acabe el 2020, los cubrebocas han quedado en el olvido.
La vida nocturna está de regreso en Wuhan, China
La vida nocturna está de regreso luego de casi siete meses después de que la ciudad levantara su estricto bloqueo y los jóvenes se sumaran a la catarsis.
Mientras en otros países las restricciones por salir con cada vez mayores, en Wuhan los jóvenes pasan la noche rodeados de gente, comiendo comida callejera y llenando los clubes nocturnos de la ciudad mientras buscaban recuperar el tiempo perdido.
Fotografías muestra cómo es retomar el día a día en el lugar que se convirtió en el epicentro de la pandemia y ofrecen un vistazo a un estilo de vida posterior a la pandemia que muchos esperan se convierta en realidad en 2021, tras el lanzamiento mundial de las vacunas contra el COVID-19.
Desde el 10 de mayo, Wuhan no ha reportado un nuevo caso de transmisión local entre sus 11 millones de habitantes que fueron aislado del resto de China desde el 23 de enero con bloqueos de carreteras y de aviones, trenes y autobuses.
Wuhan registró casi 3.900 de las 4.634 muertes registradas por COVID-19 en China y ahora, como cuenta Zhang, tratan de hacer “que cada día feliz cuente”.