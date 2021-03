Guillermo del Toro trabaja con talento mexicano en “Pinocchio”

Introducing the epic cast of @RealGDT's stop-motion PINOCCHIO film:



Newcomer Gregory Mann as Pinocchio

Ewan McGregor as Cricket

David Bradley as Gepetto



Plus:

Tilda Swinton

Christoph Waltz

Finn Wolfhard

Cate Blanchett

John Turturro

Ron Perlman

Tim Blake Nelson

Burn Gorman pic.twitter.com/Jo5HtfdVc4