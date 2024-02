VIDEO: Hombre desnudo se pasea en pleno aeropuerto internacional de Fort Lauderdale en Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A naked man was taken into custody by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday after they said he was caught on camera parading around Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport without a stitch of clothing on. The man, who deputies identified as 36-year-old Martin Evtimov, parked his car on the sidewalk of the departure section of FLL, walked into Terminal 1 unclothed, and proceeded into the secure Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, according to BSO. Martin Evtimov. Martin Evtimov. (Broward Sheriff's Office) Authorities said Evtimov breached the checkpoint and was intercepted by BSO airport district deputies and TSA officers. According to deputies, Evtimov resisted arrest before he was eventually taken into custody. Jail records show he is facing two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication and indecent exposure. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center to be medically cleared and was later booked into the Broward Main Jail, according to BSO. It remains unclear why Evtimov was strolling around the airport without clothing.