Inflación de Reino Unido se ubicó en 11.1%; cifra más alta en 41 años

Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 9.6% in the 12 months to Oct 2022, up from 8.8% in Sept.



CPI rose by 11.1%, up from 10.1%.



These increases were driven by gas and electricity prices.



