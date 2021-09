Israel captura a los dos últimos militantes palestinos fugados

6 Palestinians escape from the high-security Isreali Gilboa jail

Zubeidi, 46, a former Fatah party leader , Monadel Yacoub Nafe’at, 26, Yaqoub Qassem, Yaqoub Mahmoud Qadri, 49, Ayham Nayef Kamamji, 35, and Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah, 46. pic.twitter.com/ho3liYydeE