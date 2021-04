Descubren misteriosa estructura con forma de medusa en el espacio

Announcing: The USS Jellyfish!



This interstellar Rorschach test comes from Abell 2877, a galaxy cluster observed with the @mwatelescope by PhD candidate Torrance Hodgson.



The ghostly emission has only been observed at MWA’s very low radio frequencies! 😲https://t.co/OWhsy8UBAO pic.twitter.com/bDgDj9WObl