El príncipe William de Inglaterra tuvo Covid-19 en abril
El príncipe Guillermo de Inglaterra fue golpeado por el nuevo coronavirus, pero mantuvo su diagnóstico en secreto porque no quería alarmar a la nación, revelaron medios británico, entre ellos The Sun y la BBC.
El duque de Cambridge se contagió de Covid-19, días después de que se informara del contagio de su padre, el príncipe Carlos, heredero al trono, el pasado 23 de marzo.
TE PUEDE INTERESAR:
Director General de la OMS, Tedros Ghebreyesus, se pone en cuarentena
De acuerdo con el rotativo The Sun, primer medio en reportar la noticia, William no reveló de su enfermedad para no causar pánico, pues ya se habían contagiado su padre y el primer ministro Boris Johnson, quien, incluso fue hospitalizado.
Más tarde, la cadena británica BBC confirmó el contagio del duque, quien fue atendido y puesto en cuarentena en la residencia familiar de Anmer Hall, en Norfolk.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
🏆 Behind the scenes with the @PrideofBritain Awards — tune in to watch the Awards on Sunday 1st November at 9pm on ITV 📺 • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge presented a Pride of Britain award on behalf of the nation 🇬🇧 to recognise the incredible work of our NHS frontline staff in the battle against coronavirus. • At St Bartholomew’s, the UK’s oldest hospital, The Duke said: “We cannot thank you enough. On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present a special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff." • The Duchess added: “Through our conversations with frontline workers during the pandemic, we have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness.” • During lockdown, we joined people up and down the country to applaud the NHS and our keyworkers each week. Their hard work still goes on and we remain indebted to them for all they do.
The Sun refirió que de acuerdo con sus fuentes, el virus atacó con fuerza al príncipe, quien tuvo dificultades para respirar.
Cabe recordar que el príncipe Carlos dijo que había tenido suerte porque no sufrió mucho con el coronavirus, pero su hijo, Guillermo, de 38 años, declaró entonces que había estado preocupado por su padre, de 71 años.
“Ha tenido muchas infecciones torácicas, catarros y otros problemas de ese tipo a lo largo de los años y yo me dije que si alguien debía derrotar (al virus) debía ser él”, declaró en abril pasado, el príncipe William.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
As he launched The @EarthshotPrize a fortnight ago, Prince William spoke of the influence of his father The Prince of Wales, and his grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh: • “I think with the family you get that generational hand on, and I think I’ve really picked up on the fact that my grandfather started caring a long time ago about the natural world, and my father’s spoken a lot and cares about the environment.” • This year The Prince of Wales launched RE:TV - a new series of short online films about potential solutions to the climate crisis. • The films focus on practical, sustainable solutions, and aim to inform and inspire — swipe to see a preview, and visit @retv_smi to see more 🎥
Hace unos días, el príncipe y futuro heredero al trono, fue el primer miembro de la familia real británica en pronunciarse sobre las circunstancias excepcionales que se viven por el Covid-19.
Expresó su agradecimiento por la existencia del Fondo de Emergencias Nacionales que fue creado el año pasado en colaboración con la Cruz Roja y del que ejerce como presidente honorífico.
TE PUEDE INTERESAR:
Hombre se reencuentra con su perro después de 200 días perdido