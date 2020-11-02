El príncipe William de Inglaterra tuvo Covid-19 en abril

El príncipe Guillermo de Inglaterra fue golpeado por el nuevo coronavirus, pero mantuvo su diagnóstico en secreto porque no quería alarmar a la nación, revelaron medios británico, entre ellos The Sun y la BBC.

El duque de Cambridge se contagió de Covid-19, días después de que se informara del contagio de su padre, el príncipe Carlos, heredero al trono, el pasado 23 de marzo.

De acuerdo con el rotativo The Sun, primer medio en reportar la noticia, William no reveló de su enfermedad para no causar pánico, pues ya se habían contagiado su padre y el primer ministro Boris Johnson, quien, incluso fue hospitalizado.

Más tarde, la cadena británica BBC confirmó el contagio del duque, quien fue atendido y puesto en cuarentena en la residencia familiar de Anmer Hall, en Norfolk.

The Sun refirió que de acuerdo con sus fuentes, el virus atacó con fuerza al príncipe, quien tuvo dificultades para respirar.

Cabe recordar que el príncipe Carlos dijo que había tenido suerte porque no sufrió mucho con el coronavirus, pero su hijo, Guillermo, de 38 años, declaró entonces que había estado preocupado por su padre, de 71 años.

“Ha tenido muchas infecciones torácicas, catarros y otros problemas de ese tipo a lo largo de los años y yo me dije que si alguien debía derrotar (al virus) debía ser él”, declaró en abril pasado, el príncipe William.

Hace unos días, el príncipe y futuro heredero al trono, fue el primer miembro de la familia real británica en pronunciarse sobre las circunstancias excepcionales que se viven por el Covid-19.

Expresó su agradecimiento por la existencia del Fondo de Emergencias Nacionales que fue creado el año pasado en colaboración con la Cruz Roja y del que ejerce como presidente honorífico.

