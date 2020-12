Vacuna anticovid de AstraZeneca muestra eficacia del 95%

BREAKING—95%—new data from Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine shows 95% efficacy & is “100% effective” in preventing severe 🏥illness, says AZ CEO. That’s on par w/ Moderna & Pfizer. No official data yet, but UK 🇬🇧 said to likely approve in days. HUGE🧵. #COVID19

https://t.co/e4ra7GgmxG pic.twitter.com/YYn0MsORcy