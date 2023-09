VIDEO: Pulpo “Dumbo” sorprende a científicos durante transmisión en vivo en aguas profundas de Hawái

Spooky! This ghostly Grimpoteuthis octopus drifted past flapping wing-like fins, then ballooned out its webbed arms. Also known as an umbrella octopus, this individual was approx. 60cm (almost two feet) long!



