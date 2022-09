Terremoto de 7.6 en Papúa, Nueva Guinea, deja al menos 4 muertos

A 7.6M EQ occurred 67 km east of Kainantu, Eastern Highlands province, #PNG at 9:46AM on 11 Sep. So far, at least 4 deaths and 4 injuries have been reported. Read more here: https://t.co/lM1rpG2QWy@OCHAAsiaPac @UNDPinPNG pic.twitter.com/B7Y3AJaH4X