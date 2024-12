¿Qué podría pasar? Tormenta geomagnética solar impacta en Tierra hoy 31 de diciembre

A G3 Watch is in effect for 31 Dec, with a G1 (possible G2) watch for 1 Jan. These are in anticipation of a pair of Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CME). The G1 Watch for 1 Jan is being considered for upgrade to a G2 Watch. See the full story at https://t.co/QVsZnw9cje pic.twitter.com/929Vocq6Jg