Descartan que vuelo de Aeroméxico a Madrid haya regresado por emergencia

LIVE / INCIDENT: Aeromexico #AM34 Monterrey to Madrid/Barajas (Boeing 787-9 N438AM) has turned back over Ohio, USA and is diverting to Mexico City. Reason not yet known.



