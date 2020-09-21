21 septiembre, 2020MasterChef Compartir Facebook Tweet Ricardo Del Castillo | MasterChef MasterChef - Tiene 29 años. - Vive en Queretaro.- Es estudiante de maestría. Ricardo Del Castillo | MasterChef Unauthorized Country We're sorry, this content is only available in certain countries. Te puede interesar FOTOS | Alejandro Fernández reveló que no fue fácil para él ver a su hija contraer matrimonio. El “Potrillo” se sinceró sobre la reciente boda de una de sus tres hijas y el futuro enlace de su hijo. Ventaneando Notas Francisco Rodríguez Vara | MasterChef MasterChef José Luis Monterrubio Fernández | MasterChef MasterChef Iker Adán Cortés Espín | MasterChef MasterChef Next Page