En medio de la polémica por su divorcio, Aislinn Derbez estaría estrenando un nuevo galán.
Aislinn Derbez dejó al descubierto que ya superó su separación con Mauricio Ochmann, pues actualmente podría estar en brazos de otro amor, y sería uno de sus más íntimos amigos, con quien actualmente tiene un proyecto de trabajo.
Te puede interesar:
Conoce la historia de amor de Ana Lago fuera de las playas y tierras de Exatlón: Titanes vs Héroes.
Cabe recordar que la actriz anunció la separación del padre de su hija en marzo pasado, después de una serie de rumores sobre que la pareja estaba en problemas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
¡¿Qué creen?! Este año decidimos volver a sacar mi abrigo favorito que diseñé en colaboración con @merkaba.abrigos 😱😍 Si les gusta entren a la página web de @merkaba.abrigos (se las dejo en mis stories). Una pieza hecha en méxico, única, de la mejor calidad y súper original para este otoño/invierno! 😉🥰 En la foto estoy usando talla 28/XS Envíos a TODO el mundo!! 🌎 (edición limitada y por tiempo limitado!) 📸by @henryjimenz
Por medio de sus redes sociales, la hija de Eugenio Derbez se ha dejado ver bastante activa, sobre todo en los últimos meses; sin embargo, lo que realmente causó controversia son unos videos en la plataforma de Instagram donde celebra el cumpleaños de un hombre llamado Jesh de Rox.
Tan agradecida por tu amistad verdadera y mágica. Sigue sorprendiendo nuestras mentes con tus locas y brillantes ideas por los siguientes 40 años, por favor
Jesh De Rox asegura en su página que es un conferencista y creativo multidisciplinario que está interesado en cómo es la mente y cómo el cuerpo crea los sentimientos.
En julio pasado, por medio de su canal de YouTube, Aislinn compartió un video de una hora donde muestra una plática con Jesh. En el material, ambos se encuentran hablando sobre qué es el amor, así como las diferencias entre querer y necesitar a una persona.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
the first woman i remember falling in love with looked at me like i was the only thing she had ever seen. or at least, the only one that mattered. i learned later that she looked at a great many things that way. you can imagine i wasn’t happy to find this out. i quickly learned to become jealous of flowers, of ex’s, of the hours she was asleep & other equally ridiculous things. but of course this was before all that. what i knew is that she looked at me that way & that i didn’t know how to look at me that way. & that i wanted to. bad. i think a lot of what we end up calling love starts that way - wanting something. & there’s a problem with that. several, really. to love someone is to respect their free will. that’s the clearest definition of love i have at this point, a few decades into the study of it. & wanting something for or from someone is pretty much the opposite of that. at this point you might want to assure me that you only want ‘the best’ for them. & maybe that’s true. maybe. but it’s still wanting. i was crazy about her. that’s probably more accurate than saying i loved her. looking back, i don’t think i saw her very well at all. when i told her i loved her (which i did often) i think part of what i meant was ‘please keep looking at me like that’. i knew there was something profound & important about that look. & i wasn’t wrong. it’s just that i was asking the wrong person to do it. & here you might say: ok, i get it. i have to learn to love myself, blah-blah, etc, etc. whatever that means. but there’s something really important about being able to get to the heart of this. it took me a really long time to learn how to see it & it’s worth using your head, even as a blunt instrument, to smash through the many layers of cliche and platitude that obscure it: i’ve noticed that the only thing a person can ever really be loved for is for being themselves. whatever other attention we receive for doing & being things others want us to be isn’t love. it’s something else. (continued in comments)
Ahora, hace un par de horas, Jesh De Rox compartió una publicación que podría ser catalogada como una completa declaración de amor para Aislinn Derbez.
También te puede interesar:
Ninel Conde y Larry Ramos se casaron en un fraccionamiento del Estado de México pese a adversidades.
La primera mujer de la que recuerdo enamorarme, me miró como si fuera el único que importaba. Me enteré más tarde de que ella miraba muchas cosas de esa manera
-
La pareja no confirmó si ya comparten el mismo techo, lo cierto es que sus amaneceres son muy candentes.