Annie Awards 2026: Lista COMPLETA y OFICIAL de todas las películas ganadoras
Los Annie Awards premian a lo mejor de lo mejor en cuanto a películas y series animadas, y este 2026 los candidatos ponen difícil la decisión para los ganadores.
Los Annie Awards 2026 son uno de los premios más importantes para reconocer la calidad de una historia animada, ya sea en formato de película o en formato de serie para televisión. En esta ocasión por primera vez una película mexicana se encuentra contendiendo en una de las categorías, ¿será que la gana? Entérate aquí de la lista COMPLETA con todos los ganadores de la noche.
Annie Awards 2026: Ganadores
En lo que da inicio la ceremonia te recordamos cuáles son los títulos que están nominados y te vamos actualizando en TIEMPO REAL quiénes se van convirtiendo en ganadores.
Mejor Película
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Amélie y los secretos de la lluvia
- Los tipos malos 2
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Dirección
- Arco – Ugo Bienvenu, Adam Sillard, Anaëlle Saba
- Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc – Tatsuya Yoshihara
- KPop Demon Hunters – Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans
- Amélie y los secretos de la lluvia – Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han
- Scarlet – Mamoru Hosoda
Mejor Guion
- Elio – Julia Cho, Mark Hammer, Mike Jones
- KPop Demon Hunters – Danya Jimenez, Hannah McMechan, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans
- Amélie y los secretos de la lluvia – Liane-Cho Han, Aude Py, Maïlys Vallade, Eddine Noël
- Scarlet – Mamoru Hosoda
- Zootopia 2 – Jared Bush
Mejor Película Independiente
- A Magnificent Life
- Arco
- Soy Frankelda
- Lost In Starlight
- Scarlet
Mejor Cortometraje
- Cardboard
- Ovary-Acting
- Pillowzzz
- Snow Bear - GANADORA
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Mejor Animación de Personaje
- Elio – Jonah Sidhom
- KPop Demon Hunters – Ryusuke Furuya - GANADORA
- Amélie y los secretos de la lluvia – Juliette Laurent
- Los tipos malos 2 – Ludovic Bouancheau
- Zootopia 2 – Tony Smeed
Mejor Animación de Personaje en Live Action
- Una película de Minecraft – Kevin Estey, Anthony McIndoe, Jade Lorier, Caroline Ting, Luisma Lavin Peredo
- Capitán América: Nuevo mundo – Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Andrew William Park, Marco Röth, Paul Seyb, Thien Ly
- Cómo entrenar a tu dragón – Kayn Garcia, Jean-Denis Haas, Meena Ibrahim, Nathan McConnel, Nick Tripodi - GANADORA
- Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age – Adrien Annesley, Alvise Avati, Riyad Chalakkara, Daniel Mizuguchi, Liam Russell
- Superman – Loic Mireault, Michael Elder, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis, Diego De Paula Pereira Batista
Mejor Edición
- Arco – Nathan Jacquard
- Elio – Anna Wolitzky, Steve Bloom, Noah Newman, Greg Snyder, Ben Morris
- KPop Demon Hunters – KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team - GANADORA
- Amélie y los secretos de la lluvia – Ludovic Versace
- Olivia & las Nubes – Tomás Pichardo Espaillat
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- Elio – Ferdi Scheepers, Shaun Galinak, Alyssa Lee, Nate Skeen, Gary Bruins
- In Your Dreams – Dmitriy Kolesnik, Stephen Paschk, David Sellares, Stephanie McNair
- KPop Demon Hunters – Filippo Macari, Nicola Finizio, Simon Lewis, Naoki Kato, Daniel La Chapelle - GANADORA
- Los tipos malos 2 – Landon Gray, Michael Losure, Zachary Glynn, Chris Wombold, Olivier Malric
- Zootopia 2 – Joyce Tong, Shamintha Kalamba Arachchi, Dimitre Berberov, Chris Carignan, Cristiana Covone
Mejor Diseño de Personajes
- Elio – Matt Nolte, Yingzong Xin, James Woods, Kaleb Rice, Bob Pauley
- Fixed – Craig Kellman
- KPop Demon Hunters – Scott Watanabe, Ami Thompson - GANADORA
- Bob Esponja: En busca de los pantalones cuadrados – Adam Paloian, Thaddeus Couldron, Alvi Ramirez
- The Twits – Kei Acedera, Tristan Poulain, Jules Rigolle, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon
Mejor Música
- Arco – Arnaud Toulon
- Elio – Rob Simonsen
- KPop Demon Hunters – Equipo musical de KPop Demon Hunters - GANADORA
- Amélie y los secretos de la lluvia – Mari Fukuhara
- Zootopia 2 – Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Michael Giacchino
Mejor Storyboard
- Arco – Ugo Bienvenu
- Elio – Tony Rosenast
- Amélie y los secretos de la lluvia – Nicolas Pawlowski
- Los tipos malos 2 – Anthony Holden, Young Ki Yoon
- Zootopia 2 – Hikari Toriumi
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Elio – Harley Jessup, Ernesto Nemesio, Maria Lee, Kristian Norelius & Kyle Jones
- KPop Demon Hunters – Helen Chen, Dave Bleich, Wendell Dalit, Scott Watanabe & Celine Kim - GANADORA
- Los tipos malos 2 – Luc Desmarchelier &Floriane Marchix
- The Twits – Estefania Pantoja, Alexandre Diboine, Clement Dartigues, Fernando Peque & Remi Salmon
- Zootopia 2 – Cory Loftis & Limei Z. Hshieh
Mejor Interpretación de Voz
- Dog Man – Lil Rey Howery (Chief)
- Elio – Remy Edgerly (Glordon)
- In Your Dreams – Craig Robinson (Baloney Toney)
- KPop Demon Hunters – Arden Cho (Rumi)
- The Twits – Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Beesha)
Mejor TV/Media - Preescolar
- Eva The Owlet: ‘Welcome to Treetopington’ – Brown Bag Films / Scholastic Entertainment
- Kindergarten: The Musical!: ‘Gotta Go!’ – Oddbot Entertainment & Disney Branded Television
- The Tiny Chef Show: ‘Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular’ – Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions & Nickelodeon Productions
- Wow Lisa: ‘Rainy Day’ – Punkrobot
- Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: ‘I am Jackie Robinson’ – 9 Story Media Group & Brown Bag Films
Mejor TV/Media - Niños
- My Melody & Kuromi: ‘All For Our Best Friend’ – Sanrio Company
- Spice Frontier: Escape From Veltegar: ‘Episode 1’ – Steamroller Animation
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: ‘Rise of the Night Ninja’ – Nickelodeon Animation Studios & PointGrey Pictures
- The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: ‘The Rewrite’ – Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe
- Wylde Pak: ‘Sungandeul’ – Nickelodeon Animation Studios & Jam Filled Entertainment
Mejor TV/Media - Adultos
- Bob’s Burgers: ‘Grand Pre-Pre-Pre Opening’ – 20th TV
- Common Side Effects: ‘Pilot’ – Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment & Williams Street Productions
- Haha, You Clowns: ‘Duncan Holds a Baby’ – Williams Street
- Il Baracchino: ‘Claudia Entra in un Caffè’ – Luckyred & Megadrago
- South Park: ‘Sermon on the Mount’ – Comedy Central, LLC
Mejor Serie Limitada
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight: ‘Episode 3’
- Eyes of Wakanda: ‘Into The Lion’s Den’
- Marvel Zombies: ‘Episode: 2’
- Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3): ‘BLACK’
- Win Or Lost: ‘Episode 8: Home’
Mejor Dirección en TV
- Common Side Effects: ‘Cliff’s Edge’ – Vincent Tsui
- Dan Da Dan: ‘Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot!’ – Fuga Yamashiro, Abel Góngora
- Not a Box: ‘Its a Boat’ – Siri Melchior
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: ‘Rise of the Night Ninja’ – JJ Conway & Kevin Molina-Ortiz
- The Quinta’s Ghost – James A. Castillo
Mejor Guion en TV
- #1 Happy Family USA: ‘NINE TEN’ – Ramy Youssef & Pam Brady
- The Elephant – Pendleton Ward, Ian Jones-Quartey, Rebecca Sugar & Patrick McHale
- Common Side Effects: ‘Pilot’ – Joe Bennett & Steve Hely
- Lulu is a Rhinoceros – Allison Flom
- Win Or Lose: Pickle – Carrie Hobson & Michael Yates
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- Marvel Zombies: ‘Episode 4’
- Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age: ‘The Big Freeze’ - GANADORA
- Spice Frontier: ‘Episode 1’
- Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3): ‘The Bird of Paradise’
- Wondla: ‘Lost’
Mejor Animación de Personaje
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Floriane Caseiro
- Forevergreen – Brendan Gottlieb
- Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical – Chris Derochie
- The Simpsons – Nik Ranieri
- Win Or Lose – Alli Sadegiani - GANADORA
Mejor Storyboard
- Love, Death + Robots: ‘How Zeke Got Religion’ – Edgar Martins
- ParaNorman: The Thrifting – Coleton Palmer, Katherine Jay Myong & Heewon Jeong
- Snow Bear Short Film – Aaron Blaise
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: ‘Rise of the Night Ninja’ – Richard Chi, Matthew Kim, Sheldon Vella & Lyndsay Simpson
- Win Or Lose: ‘Episode 8: Home’ – Esteban Bravo
Mejor Diseño de Personaje
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight: ‘Episode 5’
- Bat-Fam: ‘A Knight at the Movies’
- Love, Death + Robots: ‘400 Boys’ - GANADORA
- Wednesdays with Gramps
- Win Or Lose: ‘Episode 8: Home’
Mejor Música
- Common Side Effects: ‘Lakeshore Limited’ – Nicolas Snyder
- Devil May Cry: ‘The First Circle’ – Power Glove & Alex Seaver
- Éiru – Leo Pearson & Ceara Conway
- Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical – Ben Folds, Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner
- Win Or Lose: ‘Episode 6: Mixed Signals’ – Ramin Djawadi, Shane Eli & Johnny Pakfar - GANADORA
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight: ‘Episode II’ – Banijay Productions France
- Forevergreen – Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
- Love, Death + Robots: ‘How Zeke Got Religion’ – Blur Studio - GANADORA
- ParaNorman: The Thrifting – LAIKA
- Wednesdays with Gramps – DreamWorks Animation
Mejor Actuación de Voz
- Bob’s Burgers:’ Don’t Worry Be Hoopy’ – Dan Mintz (Tina Belcher)
- Hazbin Hotel: ‘Behind Closed Doors’ – Erika Henningsen (Charlie Morningstar)
- Long Story Short: ‘Shira Cant Cook’ – Abbi Jacobson (Shira Schwooper)
- Smiling Friends: ‘Shmaloogles’ – Zach Hadel (Evil Wizard)
- The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: ‘The Amadain’ – Alkaio Thiele (Gumball Watterson
Mejor Edición
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight: ‘Episode 3’ – David Boyadjian
- Common Side Effects: ‘Raid’ – Tony Christopherson & Joie Lim - GANADORA
- Haunted Hotel: ‘The Acolytes of Abaddon’ – Benjamin Morse, Benjamin Martian & Marshall Wetta
- Invincible (S3): ‘I Thought You’d Never Shut Up’ – Luke Asa Guidici, Matt Michael, Lea Carosella & Liam Johnson
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch: ‘Up From the Grave’ – Thomas Belair, Nicolas Bourgeois & Julien Perez
Mejor Producción Especial
- A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
- The Elephant
- Not Just a Goof
- Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical - GANADORA
- The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland
Mejor Animación de Personajes de Videojuegos
- Bye Sweet Carole
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Keeper
- South of Midnight - GANADORA
Mejor Película por Encargo
- Animated Short: “Trek” | Honkai: Star Rail
- Fortnite x The Simpsons: Apocalypse DOh!
- LouiMax Dreams of Being An Adult
- Olipop Yeti - GANADORA
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds The Animation
Mejor Película Estudiantil
- A Sparrow’s Song - GANADORA
- Acrobats
- Jour de vent
- The Undying Pain of Existence
- TRASH