Predicciones a los Oscars 2026: estas películas YA COMPITEN por entrar a la lista de nominados
Este jueves, 22 de enero, se anuncian los nominados a los Oscars 2026. Conoce las películas que ya compiten por un lugar en la lista de nominaciones a los 98° Premios Oscar.
¡La temporada de premios continúa! Este 22 de enero finalmente se darán a conocer los nominados a la 98a edición de los Premios de la Academia, también conocidos como Premios Oscar u Oscars. Si bien la lista preliminar ya fue revelada , hay algunas categorías para las que este mecanismo no funciona. Por ello, te traemos nuestras predicciones con las películas que ya están compitiendo fuerte para entrar a la lista de nominados.
Entre las películas que no sólo han sido nominadas sino que también han resultado vencedoras en la temporada de premios, y que muy probablemente entrarán a la lista de nominados de la 98a entrega de los Premios Oscar, se encuentran: One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet, Marty Supreme y Wicked: For Good. Todas ellas podrían sumar diversas nominaciones, que van desde Mejor Película y actuaciones sobresalientes, hasta Mejor Dirección.
Teniendo en cuenta que cada categoría está conformada por cinco nominados, a excepción de Mejor Película, te compartimos nuestras predicciones para las categorías principales:
Mejor Película
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Song Sung Blue
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Director
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnett
- Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Mejor Actor
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Mejor Actriz
- Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
- Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal - Hamnet
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
- Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Mejor Guión Original
- Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
- Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt
- Sinners - Ryan Coogler
- Weapons - Zach Cregger
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- Bugonia - Will Tracy
- Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet - Maggie O’Farrell y Chloé Zhao
- One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams - Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar
La lista preliminar de los Oscars 2026 ya fue revelada: estos son los posibles nominados
Para el resto de categorías, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos (AMPAs) ya ha dado a conocer la lista preliminar con los posibles nominados. Estas cintas, oficialmente, ya compiten por la nominación al Oscar, pues sólo se escogerá a cinco de ellas por categoría. A continuación, el listado completo de posibles nominados:
Mejor Corto Animado
- “Autokar”
- “Butterfly”
- “Cardboard”
- “Éiru”
- “Forevergreen”
- “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
- “Hurikán”
- “I Died in Irpin”
- “The Night Boots”
- “Playing God”
- “The Quinta's Ghost”
- “Retirement Plan”
- “The Shyness of Trees”
- “Snow Bear”
- “The Three Sisters”
Mejor Casting
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Weapons”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Mejor Fotografía
- “Ballad of a Small Player”
- “Bugonia”
- “Die My Love”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Nouvelle Vague”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Song Sung Blue”
- “Sound of Falling”
- “Train Dreams”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Mejor Documental
- “The Alabama Solution”
- “Apocalypse in the Tropics”
- “Coexistence, My Ass!”
- “Come See Me in the Good Light”
- “Cover-Up”
- “Cutting through Rocks”
- “Folktales”
- “Holding Liat”
- “Mr. Nobody against Putin”
- “Mistress Dispeller”
- “My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow”
- “The Perfect Neighbor”
- “Seeds”
- “2000 Meters to Andriivka”
- “Yanuni”
Mejor Corto Documental
- “All the Empty Rooms”
- “All the Walls Came Down”
- “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
- “Bad Hostage”
- “Cashing Out”
- “Chasing Time”
- “Children No More: “Were and Are Gone””
- “Classroom 4”
- “The Devil Is Busy”
- “Heartbeat”
- “Last Days on Lake Trinity”
- “On Healing Land, Birds Perch”
- “Perfectly a Strangeness”
- “Rovina’s Choice”
- “We Were the Scenery”
Mejor Corto Live Action
- “Ado”
- “Amarela”
- “Beyond Silence”
- “The Boy with White Skin”
- “Butcher’s Stain”
- “Butterfly on a Wheel”
- “Dad’s Not Home”
- “Extremist”
- “A Friend of Dorothy”
- “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
- “Pantyhose”
- “The Pearl Comb”
- “Rock, Paper, Scissors”
- “The Singers”
- “Two People Exchanging Saliva”
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- “The Alto Knights”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Kokuho”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Nuremberg”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sinners”
- “The Smashing Machine”
- “The Ugly Stepsister”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Mejor Música Original
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Bugonia”
- “Captain America: Brave New World”
- “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Hedda”
- “A House of Dynamite”
- “Jay Kelly”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Nuremberg”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Train Dreams”
- “Tron: Ares”
- “Truth and Treason”
- “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Mejor Canción Original
- “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”, de “Tron: Ares”
- “Dear Me”, de “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- “Dream As One”, de “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Drive”, de “F1”
- “Dying To Live", de “Billy Idol Should Be Dead”
- “The Girl In The Bubble”, de “Wicked: For Good”
- “Golden”, de “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Highest 2 Lowest”, de “Highest 2 Lowest”
- “I Lied To You”, de “Sinners”
- “Last Time (I Seen The Sun)”, de “Sinners”
- “No Place Like Home”, de “Wicked: For Good”
- “Our Love”, de “The Ballad of Wallis Island”
- “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet”, de “Come See Me in the Good Light”
- “Sweet Dreams Of Joy”, de “Viva Verdi!”
- “Train Dreams”, de “Train Dreams”
Mejor Sonido
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”
- “One Battle after Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirât”
- “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”
- “Superman”
- “Wicked: For Good”
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “The Electric State”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Jurassic World Rebirth”
- “The Lost Bus”
- “Sinners”
- “Superman”
- “Tron: Ares”
- “Wicked: For Good”
¿Cuándo sale la lista oficial de nominados a los Oscars 2026?
La lista oficial de nominados se revelará el próximo jueves, 22 de enero, en punto de las 7:30 a.m. La revelación se dará a través de una ceremonia en vivo vía Youtube, en el canal oficial de la Academia. En Azteca 7 tendremos la cobertura con el minuto a minuto y últimas noticias con relación a la temporada de premios. ¡No te lo pierdas!