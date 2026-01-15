inklusion logo Sitio accesible
7 nuevo
Sorry, your browser does not support inline SVG.
En Vivo

Predicciones a los Oscars 2026: estas películas YA COMPITEN por entrar a la lista de nominados

Este jueves, 22 de enero, se anuncian los nominados a los Oscars 2026. Conoce las películas que ya compiten por un lugar en la lista de nominaciones a los 98° Premios Oscar.

One Battle After Another
Notas,
Oscar 2026

Escrito por:  Daniela Arvizu

¡La temporada de premios continúa! Este 22 de enero finalmente se darán a conocer los nominados a la 98a edición de los Premios de la Academia, también conocidos como Premios Oscar u Oscars. Si bien la lista preliminar ya fue revelada , hay algunas categorías para las que este mecanismo no funciona. Por ello, te traemos nuestras predicciones con las películas que ya están compitiendo fuerte para entrar a la lista de nominados.

Predicciones a los Premios Oscar 2026: estas películas YA COMPITEN por entrar a la lista de nominados

Entre las películas que no sólo han sido nominadas sino que también han resultado vencedoras en la temporada de premios, y que muy probablemente entrarán a la lista de nominados de la 98a entrega de los Premios Oscar, se encuentran: One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet, Marty Supreme y Wicked: For Good. Todas ellas podrían sumar diversas nominaciones, que van desde Mejor Película y actuaciones sobresalientes, hasta Mejor Dirección.

Teniendo en cuenta que cada categoría está conformada por cinco nominados, a excepción de Mejor Película, te compartimos nuestras predicciones para las categorías principales:

Mejor Película

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Song Sung Blue
  • Wicked: For Good

Mejor Director

  • Chloé Zhao - Hamnett
  • Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
  • Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Mejor Actor

  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
  • Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
  • Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
  • Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
‘Marty Supreme’, la cinta en la que Timothée Chalamet arrasa como Mejor Actor llega a cines de México esta semana|Crédito: A24

Mejor Actriz

  • Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
  • Emma Stone - Bugonia
  • Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal - Hamnet
  • Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Amy Madigan - Weapons
  • Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
  • Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
  • Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Mejor Guión Original

  • Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
  • Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie
  • Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt
  • Sinners - Ryan Coogler
  • Weapons - Zach Cregger

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • Bugonia - Will Tracy
  • Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
  • Hamnet - Maggie O’Farrell y Chloé Zhao
  • One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Train Dreams - Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar
BUGONIA AIDAN DELBIS EMMA STONE JESSE PLEMONS
Aidan Delbis, Jesse Plemons y Emma Stone en Bugonia|Captura redes: Instagram @bugoniafilm

La lista preliminar de los Oscars 2026 ya fue revelada: estos son los posibles nominados

Para el resto de categorías, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos (AMPAs) ya ha dado a conocer la lista preliminar con los posibles nominados. Estas cintas, oficialmente, ya compiten por la nominación al Oscar, pues sólo se escogerá a cinco de ellas por categoría. A continuación, el listado completo de posibles nominados:

Mejor Corto Animado

  • “Autokar”
  • “Butterfly”
  • “Cardboard”
  • “Éiru”
  • “Forevergreen”
  • “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
  • “Hurikán”
  • “I Died in Irpin”
  • “The Night Boots”
  • “Playing God”
  • “The Quinta's Ghost”
  • “Retirement Plan”
  • “The Shyness of Trees”
  • “Snow Bear”
  • “The Three Sisters”

Mejor Casting

  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Hamnet”
  • “Marty Supreme”
  • “One Battle after Another”
  • “The Secret Agent”
  • “Sentimental Value”
  • “Sinners”
  • “Sirât”
  • “Weapons”
  • “Wicked: For Good”
Una Batalla Tras Otra
|Póster oficial cortesía de Warner Bros.

Mejor Fotografía

  • “Ballad of a Small Player”
  • “Bugonia”
  • “Die My Love”
  • “F1”
  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Hamnet”
  • “Marty Supreme”
  • “Nouvelle Vague”
  • “One Battle after Another”
  • “Sentimental Value”
  • “Sinners”
  • “Sirât”
  • “Song Sung Blue”
  • “Sound of Falling”
  • “Train Dreams”
  • “Wicked: For Good”

Mejor Documental

  • “The Alabama Solution”
  • “Apocalypse in the Tropics”
  • “Coexistence, My Ass!”
  • “Come See Me in the Good Light”
  • “Cover-Up”
  • “Cutting through Rocks”
  • “Folktales”
  • “Holding Liat”
  • “Mr. Nobody against Putin”
  • “Mistress Dispeller”
  • “My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow”
  • “The Perfect Neighbor”
  • “Seeds”
  • “2000 Meters to Andriivka”
  • “Yanuni”

Mejor Corto Documental

  • “All the Empty Rooms”
  • “All the Walls Came Down”
  • “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
  • “Bad Hostage”
  • “Cashing Out”
  • “Chasing Time”
  • “Children No More: “Were and Are Gone””
  • “Classroom 4”
  • “The Devil Is Busy”
  • “Heartbeat”
  • “Last Days on Lake Trinity”
  • “On Healing Land, Birds Perch”
  • “Perfectly a Strangeness”
  • “Rovina’s Choice”
  • “We Were the Scenery”

Mejor Corto Live Action

  • “Ado”
  • “Amarela”
  • “Beyond Silence”
  • “The Boy with White Skin”
  • “Butcher’s Stain”
  • “Butterfly on a Wheel”
  • “Dad’s Not Home”
  • “Extremist”
  • “A Friend of Dorothy”
  • “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
  • “Pantyhose”
  • “The Pearl Comb”
  • “Rock, Paper, Scissors”
  • “The Singers”
  • “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • “The Alto Knights”
  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Kokuho”
  • “Marty Supreme”
  • “Nuremberg”
  • “One Battle after Another”
  • “Sinners”
  • “The Smashing Machine”
  • “The Ugly Stepsister”
  • “Wicked: For Good”
Se divide la crítica ante Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro ¿obra maestra o cinta regular
|Crédito: Netflix

Mejor Música Original

  • “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • “Bugonia”
  • “Captain America: Brave New World”
  • “Diane Warren: Relentless”
  • “F1”
  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Hamnet”
  • “Hedda”
  • “A House of Dynamite”
  • “Jay Kelly”
  • “Marty Supreme”
  • “Nuremberg”
  • “One Battle after Another”
  • “Sinners”
  • “Sirât”
  • “Train Dreams”
  • “Tron: Ares”
  • “Truth and Treason”
  • “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • “Wicked: For Good”

Mejor Canción Original

  • “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”, de “Tron: Ares”
  • “Dear Me”, de “Diane Warren: Relentless”
  • “Dream As One”, de “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • “Drive”, de “F1”
  • “Dying To Live", de “Billy Idol Should Be Dead”
  • “The Girl In The Bubble”, de “Wicked: For Good”
  • “Golden”, de “KPop Demon Hunters”
  • “Highest 2 Lowest”, de “Highest 2 Lowest”
  • “I Lied To You”, de “Sinners”
  • “Last Time (I Seen The Sun)”, de “Sinners”
  • “No Place Like Home”, de “Wicked: For Good”
  • “Our Love”, de “The Ballad of Wallis Island”
  • “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet”, de “Come See Me in the Good Light”
  • “Sweet Dreams Of Joy”, de “Viva Verdi!”
  • “Train Dreams”, de “Train Dreams”

Mejor Sonido

  • “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • “F1”
  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”
  • “One Battle after Another”
  • “Sinners”
  • “Sirât”
  • “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”
  • “Superman”
  • “Wicked: For Good”

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
  • “The Electric State”
  • “F1”
  • “Frankenstein”
  • “Jurassic World Rebirth”
  • “The Lost Bus”
  • “Sinners”
  • “Superman”
  • “Tron: Ares”
  • “Wicked: For Good”

¿Cuándo sale la lista oficial de nominados a los Oscars 2026?

La lista oficial de nominados se revelará el próximo jueves, 22 de enero, en punto de las 7:30 a.m. La revelación se dará a través de una ceremonia en vivo vía Youtube, en el canal oficial de la Academia. En Azteca 7 tendremos la cobertura con el minuto a minuto y últimas noticias con relación a la temporada de premios. ¡No te lo pierdas!

Tags relacionados
Temporada de Premios 2026 Premios Oscar 2026

Galerías y Notas Azteca 7