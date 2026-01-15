Predicciones a los Oscars 2026: estas películas YA COMPITEN por entrar a la lista de nominados

¡La temporada de premios continúa! Este 22 de enero finalmente se darán a conocer los nominados a la 98a edición de los Premios de la Academia, también conocidos como Premios Oscar u Oscars. Si bien la lista preliminar ya fue revelada , hay algunas categorías para las que este mecanismo no funciona. Por ello, te traemos nuestras predicciones con las películas que ya están compitiendo fuerte para entrar a la lista de nominados.

Predicciones a los Premios Oscar 2026: estas películas YA COMPITEN por entrar a la lista de nominados

Entre las películas que no sólo han sido nominadas sino que también han resultado vencedoras en la temporada de premios, y que muy probablemente entrarán a la lista de nominados de la 98a entrega de los Premios Oscar, se encuentran: One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet, Marty Supreme y Wicked: For Good. Todas ellas podrían sumar diversas nominaciones, que van desde Mejor Película y actuaciones sobresalientes, hasta Mejor Dirección.

Teniendo en cuenta que cada categoría está conformada por cinco nominados, a excepción de Mejor Película, te compartimos nuestras predicciones para las categorías principales:

Mejor Película

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Song Sung Blue

Wicked: For Good

Mejor Director

Chloé Zhao - Hamnett

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Mejor Actor

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

'Marty Supreme', la cinta en la que Timothée Chalamet arrasa como Mejor Actor

Mejor Actriz

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Mejor Guión Original

Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Weapons - Zach Cregger

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Bugonia - Will Tracy

Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet - Maggie O’Farrell y Chloé Zhao

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams - Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar

Aidan Delbis, Jesse Plemons y Emma Stone en Bugonia

La lista preliminar de los Oscars 2026 ya fue revelada: estos son los posibles nominados

Para el resto de categorías, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos (AMPAs) ya ha dado a conocer la lista preliminar con los posibles nominados. Estas cintas, oficialmente, ya compiten por la nominación al Oscar, pues sólo se escogerá a cinco de ellas por categoría. A continuación, el listado completo de posibles nominados:

Mejor Corto Animado

“Autokar”

“Butterfly”

“Cardboard”

“Éiru”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Hurikán”

“I Died in Irpin”

“The Night Boots”

“Playing God”

“The Quinta's Ghost”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Shyness of Trees”

“Snow Bear”

“The Three Sisters”

Mejor Casting

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle after Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Weapons”

“Wicked: For Good”

Póster oficial

Mejor Fotografía

“Ballad of a Small Player”

“Bugonia”

“Die My Love”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nouvelle Vague”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Song Sung Blue”

“Sound of Falling”

“Train Dreams”

“Wicked: For Good”

Mejor Documental

“The Alabama Solution”

“Apocalypse in the Tropics”

“Coexistence, My Ass!”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cover-Up”

“Cutting through Rocks”

“Folktales”

“Holding Liat”

“Mr. Nobody against Putin”

“Mistress Dispeller”

“My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

“Seeds”

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

“Yanuni”

Mejor Corto Documental

“All the Empty Rooms”

“All the Walls Came Down”

“Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Bad Hostage”

“Cashing Out”

“Chasing Time”

“Children No More: “Were and Are Gone””

“Classroom 4”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Heartbeat”

“Last Days on Lake Trinity”

“On Healing Land, Birds Perch”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

“Rovina’s Choice”

“We Were the Scenery”

Mejor Corto Live Action

“Ado”

“Amarela”

“Beyond Silence”

“The Boy with White Skin”

“Butcher’s Stain”

“Butterfly on a Wheel”

“Dad’s Not Home”

“Extremist”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“Pantyhose”

“The Pearl Comb”

“Rock, Paper, Scissors”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

“The Alto Knights”

“Frankenstein”

“Kokuho”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nuremberg”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

“Wicked: For Good”

Crédito: Netflix

Mejor Música Original

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Bugonia”

“Captain America: Brave New World”

“Diane Warren: Relentless”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Hedda”

“A House of Dynamite”

“Jay Kelly”

“Marty Supreme”

“Nuremberg”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Train Dreams”

“Tron: Ares”

“Truth and Treason”

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Wicked: For Good”

Mejor Canción Original

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be”, de “Tron: Ares”

“Dear Me”, de “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Dream As One”, de “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Drive”, de “F1”

“Dying To Live", de “Billy Idol Should Be Dead”

“The Girl In The Bubble”, de “Wicked: For Good”

“Golden”, de “KPop Demon Hunters”

“Highest 2 Lowest”, de “Highest 2 Lowest”

“I Lied To You”, de “Sinners”

“Last Time (I Seen The Sun)”, de “Sinners”

“No Place Like Home”, de “Wicked: For Good”

“Our Love”, de “The Ballad of Wallis Island”

“Salt Then Sour Then Sweet”, de “Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy”, de “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams”, de “Train Dreams”

Mejor Sonido

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirât”

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”

“Superman”

“Wicked: For Good”

Mejores Efectos Visuales

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“The Electric State”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”

“Superman”

“Tron: Ares”

“Wicked: For Good”

¿Cuándo sale la lista oficial de nominados a los Oscars 2026?

La lista oficial de nominados se revelará el próximo jueves, 22 de enero, en punto de las 7:30 a.m. La revelación se dará a través de una ceremonia en vivo vía Youtube, en el canal oficial de la Academia. En Azteca 7 tendremos la cobertura con el minuto a minuto y últimas noticias con relación a la temporada de premios. ¡No te lo pierdas!