              Nominados a The Game Awards 2020 - Conoce a los mejores juegos del año

              Este año, The Game Awards, una de las galas más importantes en el mundo del gaming llega con algunas sorpresas en sus categorías al mejor juego del año, mejor director y más. Entérate aquí cuales son los títulos nominados.

              Una de las galas de premios más importantes del mundo, The Game Awards, dió a conocer la lista de sus nóminados a los mejores videojuegos de 2020 que por primera ves se transmitirá únicamente en línea y sin público como el pasado Worlds 2020, sin embargo, esta será una transmisión simultánea desde tres países: Londres, Tokyo y Los Ángeles y se llevará a cabo el 10 de diciembre.

              ¿Cómo se determina al ganador?

              A poco menos de un mes los fanáticos ya esperan el anunción del Game of the Year (GOTY), toda la votación se determina a través de medios especializados en el mundo en un 90% y el 10% restante a través de los usuarios que emiten su voto por medio de medios oficiales de la TGA.
              Algunos títulos como The Last of Us: Part II. DOOM Eternal y Final Fantasy VII: Remake llaman especial atención por la gran calidad que ofrecen y sin duda el hito que han generado a través de los años.

              <b>Los nominados por categoría</b>

              JUEGO DEL AÑO

              • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
              • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
              • Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)
              • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
              • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
              • Hades (Supermaassive Gamees)

              MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO

              • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
              • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
              • Hades (Supermassive Games)
              • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
              • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

              MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO

              • Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
              • Fortnite (Epic Games)
              • Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
              • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
              • Destiny 2 (Bungie)

              MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

              • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
              • Among Us (Innersloth)
              • Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
              • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
              • VALORANT (Riot)

              MEJOR BANDA SONORA

              • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
              • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
              • Hades (Supermassive)
              • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)
              • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

              MEJOR NARRATIVA

              • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)
              • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
              • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
              • Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)
              • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

              MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

              • Carrion (Phobia/Devolver Digital)
              • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
              • Hades (Supermassive)
              • Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu/Mossmouth)
              • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

              MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

              • Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II
              • Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa
              • Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II
              • Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades
              • Naadji Jeter como el Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

              MEJOR RPG

              • Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)
              • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
              • Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)
              • Wasateland 3 (InXile/Deep Silver)
              • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)

              MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS

              • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
              • NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)
              • DiRT 5 (Codemasters)
              • F1 2020 (Codemasters)
              • FIFA 21 (EA)

              MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA

              • Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)
              • Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)
              • Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios)
              • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
              • XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K Games)
              • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

              MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS

              • GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
              • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/WB Games)
              • Street Fighter V (Capcom)
              • One Punch Mann: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco)
              • Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad/Arc System Works)

              MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

              • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
              • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)
              • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)
              • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
              • Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
              • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

              MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES

              • Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
              • Among Us (Innersloth)
              • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
              • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
              • Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority/The Pokémon Company)

              MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT

              • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)
              • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
              • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
              • Roki (Polygon Treehouse)
              • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

              JUEGOS DE IMPACTO

              • If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna)
              • Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)
              • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
              • Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
              • Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

              MEJOR SOPORTE PARA LA COMUNIDAD

              • Fortnite (Epic Games)
              • Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)
              • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
              • VALORANT (Riot Games)
              • Fall Guys (Mediatonic)
              • Destiny 2 (Bungie)

              MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO

              • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
              • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
              • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
              • Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
              • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

              MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

              • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
              • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
              • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
              • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
              • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
              • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)

              MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

              • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
              • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
              • Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
              • Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)

              MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR

              • Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
              • Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
              • Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Vamouflaj /SIE)
              • Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)
              • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (skybound Interactive)

              INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

              • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
              • Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
              • Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)
              • The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
              • Hyperdot (Tribe Games)

              MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORT

              • Fortnite (Epic)
              • League of Legends (Riot Games)
              • VALORANT (Riot Games)
              • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
              • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activistion)

              MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORTS

              • Ian “Crimsix” Porter
              • Heo “Showmaker” Su
              • Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
              • Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
              • Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

              MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

              • San Francisco Shockli] [li]Damwon Gaming
              • Dallas Empire
              • G2 Esports
              • Team Secret

              MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS

              • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
              • Alex “Machine” Richardson
              • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
              • James “Dash” Patterson
              • Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

              MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS

              • Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals
              • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
              • League of Legends World Championship 2020
              • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
              • IEM Katowice 2020

              MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS

              • Lee “Zefa” Jaeo-Min
              • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
              • Daw-Hee “Crusty” Park
              • Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
              • Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

              MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO

              • Alanah Pearce
              • Nick Mercs
              • TimtheTatmaan
              • Jay-Ann Lopez
              • Valkyrae

              ¿Qué te pareció la elección para este año?

               

              Así fue el anuncio OFICIAL

