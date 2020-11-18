Nominados a The Game Awards 2020 - Conoce a los mejores juegos del año

Una de las galas de premios más importantes del mundo, The Game Awards, dió a conocer la lista de sus nóminados a los mejores videojuegos de 2020 que por primera ves se transmitirá únicamente en línea y sin público como el pasado Worlds 2020, sin embargo, esta será una transmisión simultánea desde tres países: Londres, Tokyo y Los Ángeles y se llevará a cabo el 10 de diciembre.

¿Cómo se determina al ganador?

A poco menos de un mes los fanáticos ya esperan el anunción del Game of the Year (GOTY), toda la votación se determina a través de medios especializados en el mundo en un 90% y el 10% restante a través de los usuarios que emiten su voto por medio de medios oficiales de la TGA.

Algunos títulos como The Last of Us: Part II. DOOM Eternal y Final Fantasy VII: Remake llaman especial atención por la gran calidad que ofrecen y sin duda el hito que han generado a través de los años.

<b>Los nominados por categoría</b>

JUEGO DEL AÑO

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

(Naughty Dog/SIE) DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

(id Software/Bethesda Softworks) Final Fantasy VII: Remake (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

(Sucker Punch/SIE) Hades (Supermaassive Gamees)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

(Sucker Punch/SIE) Hades (Supermassive Games)

(Supermassive Games) Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

(Valve) The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO

Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)

(Respawnn/EA) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

(Infinity Ward/Activision) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

(Hello Games) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) Among Us (Innersloth)

(Innersloth) Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)

(Infinity Ward/Activision) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

(Mediatonic) VALORANT (Riot)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

(id Software/Bethesda Softworks) Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Hades (Supermassive)

(Supermassive) Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio)

(Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studio) The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

MEJOR NARRATIVA

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Vanillaware/ATLUS)

(Vanillaware/ATLUS) Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

(Sucker Punch/SIE) Hades (Sueprmassive Gaames)

(Sueprmassive Gaames) The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

Carrion (Phobia/Devolver Digital)

(Phobia/Devolver Digital) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

(Mediatonic) Hades (Supermassive)

(Supermassive) Spelunky 2 (Derek Yu/Mossmouth)

(Derek Yu/Mossmouth) Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

(Thunder Lotus)

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

Ashley Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us: Part II

Daisuke Tsuji como Jin en Ghost of Tsushimaa

Laura Bailey como Abby en The Last of Us: Part II

Logan Cunningham como Hades en Hades

Naadji Jeter como el Miles Morales en Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

MEJOR RPG

Final Fantasy VII Reemake (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

(miHoYo) Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)

(ATLUS) Wasateland 3 (InXile/Deep Silver)

(InXile/Deep Silver) Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA)

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

(Vicarious Visions/Activision) NBa 2K21 (2K Sports)

(2K Sports) DiRT 5 (Codemasters)

(Codemasters) F1 2020 (Codemasters)

(Codemasters) FIFA 21 (EA)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Interactive)

(Paradox Interactive) Desperados III (Mimimi Productions)

(Mimimi Productions) Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios)

(Splash Damage/The Coaalition/Xbox Game Studios) Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)

(Asobo/Xbox Game Studios) XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K Games)

(Firaxis Games/2K Games) Wargroove (Chucklefish)

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS

GranBlue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)

(Arc System Works/Cygames) Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm/WB Games)

(NetherRealm/WB Games) Street Fighter V (Capcom)

(Capcom) One Punch Mann: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco)

(Spike Shunsoft/Bandaii Namco) Under Night Inn-Birth Exe: Late [CL-R] (French Breaad/Arc System Works)

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

(Nintendo) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic)

(Mediatonic) Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TIme (Toys for Bob/Activision)

(Toys for Bob/Activision) Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)

(Velan Studios/Nintendo) Mineraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

(Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios) Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES

Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)

(Timi Studios/Activision) Among Us (Innersloth)

(Innersloth) Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

(miHoYo) Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonnority/The Pokémon Company)

MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)

(Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital) Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

(Cold Symmetry/Playstack) Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)

(Nodding Heads Games) Roki (Polygon Treehouse)

(Polygon Treehouse) Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

JUEGOS DE IMPACTO

If Found… (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna)

(DREAMFEEL/Annapurna) Kentucky Route Zero: Tv Edition (Cardboard Computer)

(Cardboard Computer) Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)

(Thunder Lotus) Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

(Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios) Throught the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

MEJOR SOPORTE PARA LA COMUNIDAD

Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Apex Legends (Respawnn/EA)

(Respawnn/EA) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

(Hello Games) VALORANT (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) Fall Guys (Mediatonic)

(Mediatonic) Destiny 2 (Bungie)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

(Naughty Dog/SIE) DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

(id Software/Bethesda Softworks) Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

(Valve) Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

(Naughty Dog/SIE) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)

(Respawn/EA) Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

(Moon Studio/Xbox Game Studios) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)

(Insomniac Games/SIE) Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)

(Sucker Punch/SIE) Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Ubisoft)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

(Valve) DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

(id Software/Bethesda Softworks) Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)

(Team Ninja) Streets of Rage 4 (SEGA)

MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

(Media Molecule/SIE) Half-Life Alyx (Valve)

(Valve) Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Vamouflaj /SIE)

(Vamouflaj /SIE) Star Wars: Squadrons (EA Motive/EA)

(EA Motive/EA) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (skybound Interactive)

INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft) Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)

(Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios) Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft) The Last of Us: Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

(Naughty Dog/SIE) Hyperdot (Tribe Games)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORT

Fortnite (Epic)

(Epic) League of Legends (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) VALORANT (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

(Valve) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activistion)

MEJOR JUGADOR DE ESPORTS

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

San Francisco Shockli] [li]Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

G2 Esports

Team Secret

MEJOR PRESENTADOR DE ESPORTS

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorden “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS

Blast Premier: PSring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

MEJOR ENTRENADOR DE ESPORTS

Lee “Zefa” Jaeo-Min

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Daw-Hee “Crusty” Park

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

MEJOR CREADOR DE CONTENIDO

Alanah Pearce

Nick Mercs

TimtheTatmaan

Jay-Ann Lopez

Valkyrae

¿Qué te pareció la elección para este año?

Así fue el anuncio OFICIAL

