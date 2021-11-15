Nuevos títulos de Xbox y Xbox 360 reciben retrocompatibilidad

Una gran cantidad de títulos clásicos recibirán retrocompatibilidad para la nueva generación de la consola Xbox, además de que tendrán auto HDR y FPS Boost, sin duda alguna nos dejaron a todos sorprendidos con todos los anuncios que dio Xbox en su aniversario número 20.

Xbox Anniversary Celebration

Podremos disfrutar de una mejora gráfica en Xbox Series X, S y Xbox One en todos los títulos, pero solo 11 juegos tendrán la mejora de FPS Boost.

¿Qué es FBS Boost?

Es una mejora a través de hardware que multiplica la tasa de fotogramas, haciendo una experiencia de juego más fluida para el usuario dentro del videojuego.

“¡Hemos agregado más de 70 juegos de Xbox 360 y Xbox original a la biblioteca de compatibilidad con versiones anteriores! Aprende más”

We’ve added 70+ Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games to the backward compatibility library today! Learn more: https://t.co/PChhhSqdPL #Xbox20 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) November 15, 2021

La mejor manera de celebrar los 20 años de Xbox es jugando los primeros títulos que nos causan nostalgia y gracias a la retrocompatibilidad podemos disfrutar de una biblioteca llena de las primeras entregas de Xbox.



Te dejamos la lista de todos los títulos

-50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

-Aces of the Galaxy

-Advent Rising

-Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

-Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

-Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

-Bankshot Billiards 2



-Beautiful Katamari

-Binary Domain

-Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

-Cloning Clyde

-Conan

-Darwinia+

-Dead or Alive Ultimate

-Dead or Alive 3

-Dead or Alive 4

-Death by Cube

-Disney Universe

-Disney’s Chicken Little

-Elements of Destruction

-F.E.A.R.

-F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

-F.E.A.R. 3

-F.E.A.R. Files

-The First Templar

-Gladius

-Gunvalkyrie

-Islands of Wakfu

-Lego The Lord of the Rings

-Manhunt

-Max Payne

-Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

-Max Payne 3

-Mini Ninjas

-Mortal Kombat

-Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

-MX vs. ATV Alive

-MX vs. ATV Untamed

-NIER

-Novadrome

-Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

-Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

-Otogi: Myth of Demons

-Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

-The Outfit

-Outpost Kaloki X

-Quake Arena Arcade

-R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

-Red Dead Revolver

-Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

-Ridge Racer 6

-Rio

-Risen

-Risen 2: Dark Waters

-Rock of Ages

-Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

-Scramble

-Screwjumper!

-Secret Weapons Over Normandy

-Skate 2

-SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

-SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

-Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

-Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

-Star Wars: The Clone Wars

-Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

-Switchball

-Thrillville

-Thrillville: Off the Rails

-Time Pilot

-TimeSplitters 2

-TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

-Toy Story Mania!

-Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

-Viva Piñata: Party Animals

-Warlords

