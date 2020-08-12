              100T
              Jugador de 100 Thieves se muda de Fortnite

              El pro player decidió dejar a Fortnite por el título de Riot Games.

              El mundo de los deportes electrónicos fue partícipe de un nuevo cambio en el juego de Hayden “Elevate” Krueger, quien tomó la decisión de dejar atrás sus buenos momentos como competidor de Fortnite para migrar al título de shooter táctico de Riot Games, Valorant.

                El team 100 Thieves informó que llegó a un acuerdo con Beastcoast para realizar el préstamo de Elevate hasta fin de año y así el jugador profesional pueda participar en las competiciones de Valorant a lado de otro exjugador de Fortnite Jamal “Jammyz” Bangash, Brandon “Bdog” Sanders, Tanner “TiGG” Spanu y ex jugador de PUBG Jaden “Vegas” James.

              Por su parte, Beastscoast dio la bienvenida a todos los agentes que formarán parte del equipo, ofreció unas palabras y lanzó un video de presentación en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.


              Hayden “Elevate” Krueger obtuvo grandes éxitos con 100T, tras llegar a ser considerado como uno de los mejores jugadores de Fortnite y obtener el tercer lugar junto a su compañero Davis “Ceice” McClellan en el Duo Finals de la copa del mundo del 2019.

              Por: Raúl Núñez

