Jugador de 100 Thieves se muda de Fortnite
El mundo de los deportes electrónicos fue partícipe de un nuevo cambio en el juego de Hayden “Elevate” Krueger, quien tomó la decisión de dejar atrás sus buenos momentos como competidor de Fortnite para migrar al título de shooter táctico de Riot Games, Valorant.
We have reached an agreement with Beastcoast to put @ElevateFN on loan until the end of the year. We are supporters of Hayden’s transition from Fortnite to Valorant and wish him all the best with @beastcoast as he continues to grow as a competitor and professional!— 100 Thieves Live (@100ThievesLive) August 12, 2020
El team 100 Thieves informó que llegó a un acuerdo con Beastcoast para realizar el préstamo de Elevate hasta fin de año y así el jugador profesional pueda participar en las competiciones de Valorant a lado de otro exjugador de Fortnite Jamal “Jammyz” Bangash, Brandon “Bdog” Sanders, Tanner “TiGG” Spanu y ex jugador de PUBG Jaden “Vegas” James.
Por su parte, Beastscoast dio la bienvenida a todos los agentes que formarán parte del equipo, ofreció unas palabras y lanzó un video de presentación en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
#BEASTCOAST x #VALORANT 🔥— beastcoast (@beastcoast) August 12, 2020
welcome, agent. the missions only get more difficult from here on. but don't worry, we've scouted the best of the best to help you out.
please welcome:@jammyzx@VegasPUBG@ElevateFN@bdog2916@TiGG_TV
are you ready? it's time to #makewaves. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/ETh2NEgE1A
Hayden “Elevate” Krueger obtuvo grandes éxitos con 100T, tras llegar a ser considerado como uno de los mejores jugadores de Fortnite y obtener el tercer lugar junto a su compañero Davis “Ceice” McClellan en el Duo Finals de la copa del mundo del 2019.
Por: Raúl Núñez