Cobertura EN VIVO Gran Premio de Abu Dhabi | Fórmula 1

LAP 40/58



Hamilton is told that Verstappen needs to be 0.8s quicker per lap than he is for the Red Bull to catch him before the chequered flag 🎧



And Max has just set a new Fastest Lap of the race on those fresh tyres... 🚀#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tXgn4u7cra