El fan inglés que regaló su boleto de la EURO para donar células madre

Hi @samastley1_ and @gemmapeters 👋



We saw this and would like to help Sam go to the final on Sunday. Sam deserves to be at the game and we want to make it happen! #ToPerfectMoments cc. @GMB @AnthonyNolan @GaryLineker @SimonThomasTV @campbellclaret @StourbridgeNews https://t.co/L0BoNihH2G