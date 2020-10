Mexicano Martín Fuentes es campeón del GT World Challenge America 2020

Time to celebrate: @MFT07 is the @gtworldcham 2020 Pro-Am champion👏!

“This definitely is the highlight of my career” Fuentes said after winning his 3rd-consecutive championship. He, Balzan, Issa did a good job ending #Indy8H in P2 at the wheel of #1 #SquadraCorse #Ferrari488GT3. pic.twitter.com/bAGXOj3MaC