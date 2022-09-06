5 lugares emblemáticos en Las Vegas: Canelo vs Golovkin III

GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 04: The Fountains of Bellagio launch for the first time since the resort closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fountains went off twice twice just before the doors were opened; first to the song “Simple Gifts,” a tribute to frontline workers around the world, and then to “Viva Las Vegas,” to celebrate Las Vegas residents. Hotel-casinos throughout the state are opening today as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. MGM Resorts International reopened Bellagio, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and The Signature today. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)