5 lugares emblemáticos en Las Vegas: Canelo vs Golovkin III

Este próximo 17 de septiembre se enfrentan el mexicano Saúl Canelo Álvarez ante el kazajo Gennady Golovkin en Las Vegas en la icónica T-Mobile Arena, recinto que junto a muchos otros sitios son de los principales atractivos de esta ciudad.

Las Vegas es tal vez la ciudad con mayor número de atracciones para el disfrute de los turistas, teniendo como principal diversión las apuestas y el juego por lo que también es conocida como ‘La ciudad del juego’.

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Las Vegas además tiene un importante número de inmuebles para los espectáculos como conciertos, shows, festivales, obras de teatro, estrenos, entrega de premios.

Sumado a ello, es la ciudad que recibe eventos deportivos de alto calibre, teniendo el boxeo y artes marciales como la más constante, teniendo este 17 de septiembre en la Arena T-Mobile la pelea de Canelo Álvarez en contra de Gennady Golovkin en su tercera edición.

Juan Manuel Márquez da su pronóstico para la pelea Canelo vs GGG III

Arena T-Mobile, la casa de la pelea Canelo vs Golovkin

Los boxeadores Saúl Canelo Álvarez y Gennady Golovkin medirán fuerzas este 17 de septiembre en Las Vegas en la Arena T-Mobile, un coloso que ya los recibió en 2017 y 2018 y que fue la elegida para completar la trilogía.

El resultado, los protagonistas, la cartelera y evidentemente el recinto quedarán en la historia que se cuente tras la pelea de Canelo contra Golovkin del sábado 17 de septiembre que por ahora solo se pronostica explosiva.

Los resultados y fechas de las pelea previas de Canelo vs Golovkin

Luego de haberse retado por la gran carrera de Golovkin y Canelo peleando ambos en peso medio, se enfrentaron por primera ocasión el 16 de septiembre del 2017, choque que terminó en un empate polémico.

Por el resultado y la gran contienda que se vivió, fue que ambas esquinas decidieron concretar de nuevo una pelea, que se celebró el 15 de septiembre del 2018 y que ganó Canelo Álvarez por decisión mayoritaria.

Estas dos peleas están entre los grandes momentos de Las Vegas y de la Arena T-Mobile, pero será en 11 días, cuando se celebre la tercera que terminará con la rivalidad y definiendo quién tiene la supremacía.