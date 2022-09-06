5 lugares emblemáticos en Las Vegas: Canelo vs Golovkin III
La pelea de este 17 de septiembre entre Canelo Álvarez y Gennady Golovkin será en la icónica Arena T-Mobile de Las Vegas; tiene un sinfín de atracciones.
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 06: Fireworks explode over T-Mobile Arena during the venue’s grand opening celebration on the Las Vegas Strip on April 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 12: A message on an LED video wall informs fans of the cancellation of the Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tournament was canceled in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, which has been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear if the NHL will be able to finish the season that was paused as a result of COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Tyson Fury celebrates his 11th round knock out win against Deontay Wilder after their WBC heavyweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 23: Crews test out architectural light ribbons and exterior sign lighting as construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on April 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows Allegiant Stadium under construction west of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, both of which have been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear when casinos in the state will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Visitors are silhouetted as they watch The Fountains of Bellagio on October 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts International and real estate firm Blackstone announced on Tuesday that they had reached a deal for MGM to sell the Bellagio Resort & Casino to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust for USD 4.25 billion by the end of the year. As part of the deal, the trust will lease it back to a subsidiary of MGM for an initial annual rent of USD 245 million, and MGM will also retain a 5% ownership stake in the property. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows Bellagio Resort & Casino (L) and Caesars Palace, both of which have been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear when casinos in the state will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 04: The Fountains of Bellagio launch for the first time since the resort closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fountains went off twice twice just before the doors were opened; first to the song “Simple Gifts,” a tribute to frontline workers around the world, and then to “Viva Las Vegas,” to celebrate Las Vegas residents. Hotel-casinos throughout the state are opening today as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. MGM Resorts International reopened Bellagio, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and The Signature today. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip are shown as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts International announced on Sunday that it will suspend casino operations on Monday and hotel operations on Tuesday at all of its Las Vegas properties until further notice to combat the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 11: An LED billboard on Tropicana Avenue east of the Las Vegas Strip displays a sign honoring Naismith Hall of Fame college basketball head coach Jerry Tarkanian on February 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tarkanian, who led the UNLV Rebels for 19 seasons, taking the team to four Final Fours and winning the 1990 national championship during his 31-year coaching career, died on Wednesday at 84. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 14: Will Power of Australia (center) driver of the #12 Team Penske Dallara Honda during the IndyCar Charity Blackjack Tournament presented by AirMed on October 14, 2011 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
GETTY | 396579 03: The Aladdin Hotel and Casino as seen from the street October 28, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 30: The Four Queens and Fremont Hotel and Casino are seen on May 30, 2002 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
Este próximo 17 de septiembre se enfrentan el mexicano Saúl Canelo Álvarez ante el kazajo Gennady Golovkin en Las Vegas en la icónica T-Mobile Arena, recinto que junto a muchos otros sitios son de los principales atractivos de esta ciudad.
Las Vegas es tal vez la ciudad con mayor número de atracciones para el disfrute de los turistas, teniendo como principal diversión las apuestas y el juego por lo que también es conocida como ‘La ciudad del juego’.
Te podría interesar: CANELO AMENAZA CON EL NOCAUT EN LA PELEA ANTE GGG
Las Vegas además tiene un importante número de inmuebles para los espectáculos como conciertos, shows, festivales, obras de teatro, estrenos, entrega de premios.
Sumado a ello, es la ciudad que recibe eventos deportivos de alto calibre, teniendo el boxeo y artes marciales como la más constante, teniendo este 17 de septiembre en la Arena T-Mobile la pelea de Canelo Álvarez en contra de Gennady Golovkin en su tercera edición.
Juan Manuel Márquez da su pronóstico para la pelea Canelo vs GGG III
Arena T-Mobile, la casa de la pelea Canelo vs Golovkin
Los boxeadores Saúl Canelo Álvarez y Gennady Golovkin medirán fuerzas este 17 de septiembre en Las Vegas en la Arena T-Mobile, un coloso que ya los recibió en 2017 y 2018 y que fue la elegida para completar la trilogía.
El resultado, los protagonistas, la cartelera y evidentemente el recinto quedarán en la historia que se cuente tras la pelea de Canelo contra Golovkin del sábado 17 de septiembre que por ahora solo se pronostica explosiva.
Los resultados y fechas de las pelea previas de Canelo vs Golovkin
Luego de haberse retado por la gran carrera de Golovkin y Canelo peleando ambos en peso medio, se enfrentaron por primera ocasión el 16 de septiembre del 2017, choque que terminó en un empate polémico.
Por el resultado y la gran contienda que se vivió, fue que ambas esquinas decidieron concretar de nuevo una pelea, que se celebró el 15 de septiembre del 2018 y que ganó Canelo Álvarez por decisión mayoritaria.
Estas dos peleas están entre los grandes momentos de Las Vegas y de la Arena T-Mobile, pero será en 11 días, cuando se celebre la tercera que terminará con la rivalidad y definiendo quién tiene la supremacía.
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 06: Fireworks explode over T-Mobile Arena during the venue’s grand opening celebration on the Las Vegas Strip on April 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 12: A message on an LED video wall informs fans of the cancellation of the Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tournament was canceled in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, which has been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear if the NHL will be able to finish the season that was paused as a result of COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Tyson Fury celebrates his 11th round knock out win against Deontay Wilder after their WBC heavyweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 23: Crews test out architectural light ribbons and exterior sign lighting as construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on April 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows Allegiant Stadium under construction west of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, both of which have been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear when casinos in the state will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Visitors are silhouetted as they watch The Fountains of Bellagio on October 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts International and real estate firm Blackstone announced on Tuesday that they had reached a deal for MGM to sell the Bellagio Resort & Casino to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust for USD 4.25 billion by the end of the year. As part of the deal, the trust will lease it back to a subsidiary of MGM for an initial annual rent of USD 245 million, and MGM will also retain a 5% ownership stake in the property. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows Bellagio Resort & Casino (L) and Caesars Palace, both of which have been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear when casinos in the state will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 04: The Fountains of Bellagio launch for the first time since the resort closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fountains went off twice twice just before the doors were opened; first to the song “Simple Gifts,” a tribute to frontline workers around the world, and then to “Viva Las Vegas,” to celebrate Las Vegas residents. Hotel-casinos throughout the state are opening today as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. MGM Resorts International reopened Bellagio, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and The Signature today. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip are shown as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts International announced on Sunday that it will suspend casino operations on Monday and hotel operations on Tuesday at all of its Las Vegas properties until further notice to combat the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 11: An LED billboard on Tropicana Avenue east of the Las Vegas Strip displays a sign honoring Naismith Hall of Fame college basketball head coach Jerry Tarkanian on February 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tarkanian, who led the UNLV Rebels for 19 seasons, taking the team to four Final Fours and winning the 1990 national championship during his 31-year coaching career, died on Wednesday at 84. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 14: Will Power of Australia (center) driver of the #12 Team Penske Dallara Honda during the IndyCar Charity Blackjack Tournament presented by AirMed on October 14, 2011 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)
GETTY | 396579 03: The Aladdin Hotel and Casino as seen from the street October 28, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images)
GETTY | LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 30: The Four Queens and Fremont Hotel and Casino are seen on May 30, 2002 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)