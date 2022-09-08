Estadio Premier League 08 septiembre 2022 13:09hrs Azteca DeportesPremier League Compartir Facebook Tweet Así reaccionó la Premier League a la muerte de la Reina Isabel II Luego de la lamentable noticia del fallecimiento de la Reina Isabel II, los clubes de la Premier League y la misma liga, mandaron mensajes de condolencia El mundo quedó consternado, luego de que se diera a conocer la muerte de la Reina Isabel II a los 96 años de edad. Horas antes, se había expresado preocupación por el estado de salud de quien estuviera durante 70 años en el trono.Las reacciones en todo el mundo, no se hicieron esperar y el deporte también participó en esto, pues la Premier League, además de los distintos clubes que la integran, comenzaron a mandar mensajes de condolencia.Te puede interesar: Chelsea hace oficial la llegada del sustituto de Thomas Tuchel El mensaje de la Premier League La liga de Inglaterra fue la primera en manifestar su tristeza por la noticia. Mediante sus redes sociales, la Premier League expresó su dolor y apoyo a los familiares.“La Premier League está profundamente entristecida al enterarse del fallecimiento de Su Majestad, la Reina Isabel II. Nuestros pensamientos y condolencias están con la familia real y todos los que lloran la pérdida de Su Majestad en todo el mundo”, dice el mensaje de la liga. The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke— Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022 Los mensajes de los clubes de la Premier League De inmediato, los clubes de la Premier League comenzaron a reaccionar, expresando también su tristeza. West Ham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, entre otros equipos no tardaron en escribir. De igual manera, los equipos cambiaron su imagen de perfil para ponerle un fondo negro, guardando el luto, en señal de respeto. We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022 De igual manera, ante los juegos que disputarán tanto Manchester United como West Ham en la Europa League, se dio a conocer que se llevarían a cabo con normalidad, aunque se guardará un minuto de silencio para honrar la memoria de la Reina Isabel II. The club has issued a statement regarding this evening's game at Old Trafford, following the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022 West Ham United is deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and we join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/YSm5snQOgD— West Ham United (@WestHam) September 8, 2022 Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022 Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/dg9kjs62N1— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 8, 2022 Crystal Palace Football Club wish to send their deepest condolences to the Royal Family following news of Her Majesty’s passing. We join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/CYmpdyOQq6— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 8, 2022 🤍 Everyone at #LUFC is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. We join the world in sending our thoughts and sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily. Rest in Peace, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/XcnvF1wiuN— Leeds United (@LUFC) September 8, 2022 Newcastle United and its owners are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2022 Everton Football Club is deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/kCXzCkjC8d— Everton (@Everton) September 8, 2022 It is with the deepest sorrow that the Club has learned that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. pic.twitter.com/A4byaaxybM— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 8, 2022 Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The club would like to send its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The club would like to send its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. May she Rest In Peace.— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 8, 2022 The deepest condolences of everyone at #SaintsFC go out to all of the @RoyalFamily following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.We join all others in expressing our thanks for The Queen's extraordinary services to the nation. pic.twitter.com/AqT9pnhzLh— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 8, 2022 Te puede interesar: Manchester United ya es una realidad en la Premier League