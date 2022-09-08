En Vivo
08 septiembre 2022
Así reaccionó la Premier League a la muerte de la Reina Isabel II

Luego de la lamentable noticia del fallecimiento de la Reina Isabel II, los clubes de la Premier League y la misma liga, mandaron mensajes de condolencia

El mundo quedó consternado, luego de que se diera a conocer la muerte de la Reina Isabel II a los 96 años de edad. Horas antes, se había expresado preocupación por el estado de salud de quien estuviera durante 70 años en el trono.

Las reacciones en todo el mundo, no se hicieron esperar y el deporte también participó en esto, pues la Premier League, además de los distintos clubes que la integran, comenzaron a mandar mensajes de condolencia.

El mensaje de la Premier League

La liga de Inglaterra fue la primera en manifestar su tristeza por la noticia. Mediante sus redes sociales, la Premier League expresó su dolor y apoyo a los familiares.

“La Premier League está profundamente entristecida al enterarse del fallecimiento de Su Majestad, la Reina Isabel II. Nuestros pensamientos y condolencias están con la familia real y todos los que lloran la pérdida de Su Majestad en todo el mundo”, dice el mensaje de la liga.

Los mensajes de los clubes de la Premier League

De inmediato, los clubes de la Premier League comenzaron a reaccionar, expresando también su tristeza. West Ham, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, entre otros equipos no tardaron en escribir. De igual manera, los equipos cambiaron su imagen de perfil para ponerle un fondo negro, guardando el luto, en señal de respeto.

De igual manera, ante los juegos que disputarán tanto Manchester United como West Ham en la Europa League, se dio a conocer que se llevarían a cabo con normalidad, aunque se guardará un minuto de silencio para honrar la memoria de la Reina Isabel II.

