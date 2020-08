Víctor González gana en el día de Kobe Bryant

-Corey HR on the 8th pitch

-Mookie HR on the 42nd pitch (Kobe’s birthday today)

-Kiké HR on the 62nd pitch (Kobe’s 62 points vs. Mavs)

-Cody’s 8th homer and his 24th hit

-11-3 win vs. Rockies (win by 8)



Kobe was here. pic.twitter.com/34Asm1Od0I