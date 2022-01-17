Ratchet & Clank lidera nominaciones de los DICE Awards 2022
Las entregas de premios en la industria de los videojuegos no se detienen. Ahora, los DICE Awards 2022 revelaron la lista completa de los títulos nominados a los galardones que buscan la excelencia y Ratchet & Clank lidera los premios aparecendo en varias categiorías.
Realizados por la Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences desde 1998, la gala reconoce a los juegos, personas y equipos de desarrollo detrás de cada entrega nominada.
El título desarrollado por Insomaniac Games únicamente está disponible para PlayStation debido a que su distribuidor es Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Categorías y juegos nominados a los DICE Awards 2022
Juego del año
Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Returnal.
We're pleased to announce the nominees for our 25th Annual #DICEAwards! 59 games received nominations this year, led by Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with 9, Deathloop with 8, 6 for Inscryption and It Takes Two, and Returnal with 5. Full list of nominees: https://t.co/Vg7fFGR5cx pic.twitter.com/IcrHxl0KWb— Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (@Official_AIAS) January 13, 2022
Mejor dirección
Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y The Artful Escape.
Mejor diseño
Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Loop Hero y Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
Mejor animación
Call of Duty: Vanguard, Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Resident Evil Village.
Mejor dirección de arte
Call of Duty: Vanguard, Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Resident Evil Village.
Mejor composición musical
Deathloop, It Takes Two, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Psychonauts 2 y Returnal.
Wohoo! 🤩🥳 Thank you #DICEAwards, our fingers are now firmly crossed 🤞🤞 https://t.co/AjKGEGvHLb— Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) January 13, 2022
Mejor diseño de audio
Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Returnal.
Mejor historia
Before Your Eyes, Inscryption, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Psychonauts 2 y The Forgotten City.
Premio al logro técnico
Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, Moncage, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Returnal.
Mejor juego de acción
Deathloop, Halo Infinite, Metroid Dread, Returnal y The Ascent.
It is an honor to have received 8 nominations for the 25th Annual #DICEAwards.— DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) January 13, 2022
Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you @Official_AIAS ! https://t.co/33CIfpj0rD
Mejor juego de aventura
Death’s Door, It Takes Two, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Psychonauts 2 y Resident Evil Village.
Mejor juego familiar
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Cozy Grove, Mario Party Superstars, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y WarioWare: Get it Together.
Mejo juega de lucha
Guilty Gear, Melty Blood y Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.
Mejor juego de conducción
F1 2021, Forza Horizon 5 y Hot Wheels Unleashed.
We're delighted for #F12021game to be nominated for Racing Game of the Year at the 25th annual #DICEAwards! 🎉— Codemasters (@Codemasters) January 14, 2022
Congratulations to all the deserving nominees 🤝 @Official_AIAS pic.twitter.com/tsjlPZV9xN
Mejor RPG
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Shin Megami Tensei V, Tales of Arise y Wildermyth.
Mejor juego de deportes
FIFA 22, Mario Golf: Super Rush, NBA 2K22, Riders Republic y The Climb 2.
Mejor juego para celular
Behind the Frame, Fantasian, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Moncage y Pokémon Unite.
Mejor juego online
Back 4 Blood, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Halo Infinite y Knockout City.
Thank you, @Official_AIAS! #HaloInfinite has been nominated as a part of the 25th Annual #DICEAwards in the following categories:— Halo (@Halo) January 13, 2022
🏆 Action Game of the Year
🏆 Online Game of the Year
🏆 Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Full list of nominees: https://t.co/HEogstDxUX https://t.co/RyLIwoZlw9
