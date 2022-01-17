En Vivo
Ratchet & Clank, nominado a los DICE Awards
17 enero 2022 17:01hrs
Azteca Deportes
Esports
Ratchet & Clank lidera nominaciones de los DICE Awards 2022

Desarrollado por Insomniac Games, Ratchet & Clank buscará destronar a It Takes Two, juego que ha ganado varios premios en el año.

Las entregas de premios en la industria de los videojuegos no se detienen. Ahora, los DICE Awards 2022 revelaron la lista completa de los títulos nominados a los galardones que buscan la excelencia y Ratchet & Clank lidera los premios aparecendo en varias categiorías.

Realizados por la Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences desde 1998, la gala reconoce a los juegos, personas y equipos de desarrollo detrás de cada entrega nominada.

El título desarrollado por Insomaniac Games únicamente está disponible para PlayStation debido a que su distribuidor es Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Categorías y juegos nominados a los DICE Awards 2022

Juego del año

Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Returnal.

Mejor dirección

Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y The Artful Escape.

Mejor diseño

Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Loop Hero y Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Mejor animación

Call of Duty: Vanguard, Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Resident Evil Village.

Mejor dirección de arte

Call of Duty: Vanguard, Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Resident Evil Village.

Mejor composición musical

Deathloop, It Takes Two, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Psychonauts 2 y Returnal.

Mejor diseño de audio

Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Returnal.

Mejor historia

Before Your Eyes, Inscryption, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Psychonauts 2 y The Forgotten City.

Premio al logro técnico

Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, Moncage, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y Returnal.

Mejor juego de acción

Deathloop, Halo Infinite, Metroid Dread, Returnal y The Ascent.

Mejor juego de aventura

Death’s Door, It Takes Two, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Psychonauts 2 y Resident Evil Village.

Mejor juego familiar

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Cozy Grove, Mario Party Superstars, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart y WarioWare: Get it Together.

Mejo juega de lucha

Guilty Gear, Melty Blood y Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Mejor juego de conducción

F1 2021, Forza Horizon 5 y Hot Wheels Unleashed.

Mejor RPG

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Shin Megami Tensei V, Tales of Arise y Wildermyth.

Mejor juego de deportes

FIFA 22, Mario Golf: Super Rush, NBA 2K22, Riders Republic y The Climb 2.

Mejor juego para celular

Behind the Frame, Fantasian, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Moncage y Pokémon Unite.

Mejor juego online

Back 4 Blood, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Halo Infinite y Knockout City.

