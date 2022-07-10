Rey Vargas es nuevo campeón mundial de peso pluma al vencer a Magsayo
Rey Vargas logró dar la campanada y sometió por decisión dividida a Mark Magsayo la noche del sábado para ser campeón pluma del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo.
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
México tiene un nuevo campeón mundial de peso pluma: Rey Vargas, quien logró dar cuenta del filipino Mark Magsayo la noche del sábado en San Antonio, para arrebatarle el cetro de peso pluma del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo.
El compromiso de este fin de semana en la que un azteca iba por cetro mundial llegó, y aunque Vargas llegaba como el no favorito, se mantuvo combatiente por 12 rounds, logró salir adelante también ante una caída y al final en las tarjetas venció por decisión dividida.
Rey Vargas suma su segundo título en su carrera, pero este toma mayor relevancia, por llegar luego de un periodo largo de ausencia entre lesiones y un contagio.
Las declaraciones del Rey Vargas luego de la victoria sobre Magsayo
“No tengo palabras. Me esforcé mucho para llegar hasta. Quiero darle las gracias a Dios, a mi familia, a mi {entrenador] Nacho [Beristain]. Yo disfruté mucho mi primer título, pero este es especial.
“Fue una gran pelea, mi papá estaba muy emocionado cuando me habló hoy.
TE PODRÍA INTERESAR: ¿QUIÉN ES JAVIER FORTUNA, EL PRÓXIMO RIVAL DE RYAN GARCÍA?
“Sobre cuando lo derribaron: No fue tan efectivo, pero contó y si logró conectarme.
“Controlé la pelea de principio a fin con la excepción del noveno asalto, cuando perdí un poco de control.
[sobre Nacho] Es un viejo lobo de mar, un gran entrenador y me ayudó mucho.
“Ahora quiero unificar títulos, enfrentarme a Leo Santa Cruz. Ya he platicado con mi equipo al respecto”.
Las declaraciones de Magsayo tras la derrota
“Lo qué pasó, pasó, pero regresaré más fuerte. Estoy decepcionado, pero di lo mejor de mí.
“Cuando lo tumbé, el golpe fue recto y él hizo su trabajo dentro del ring, corriendo.
TE PODRÍA INTERESAR: PITBULL CRUZ INSPIRÓ A LA STREAMER ARIGAMEPLAYS
“Lo presioné de la manera en la que yo lo entrené dentro del gimnasio, peró él es más alto que yo, y es el destacado esta noche.
“Descansaré y veré la pelea nuevamente para no cometer los mismos errores la próxima vez.
“Le quiero dar las gracias a todos los aficionados de las Filipinas. Di mi mejor esfuerzo y regresaré más fuerte que nunca”.
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |
Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions |