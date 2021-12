Spider-Man llegará a la versión móvil de PUBG

Everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging into action and coming to PUBG MOBILE soon! 🕸️



Check out Spider-Man in theaters and obtain a free Spider-Man graffiti in the game's preheat event soon!#PUBGMOBILE #SpiderManNoWayHome #PUBGMXSpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/HEXmvOoIRl