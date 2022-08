Agosto, el inicio de la temporada alta de huracanes 2022 en Atlántico

(2/5) *Updated* 2022 Atlantic #HurricaneSeason Outlook now calls for: 14-20 named storms of which 6-10 could become hurricanes, including 3-5 major hurricanes. https://t.co/HzjWHC8cvP @NWS @NWSCPC #HurricaneOutlook pic.twitter.com/76J75zii3G